Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Picture With BFF Taylor Swift To Celebrate Her 32nd Birthday

Gigi Hadid posted a sweet birthday message to Taylor Swift on her 32nd. Picture: Getty / Taylor Swift/Instagram

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid blessed TayGi fans with a picture of her and her bestie looking super cosy, as Taylor Swift marked turning 32.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Taylor Swift turned 32 on 13 December, celebrating the occasion with a joint party with Haim singer Alana Haim and all of their close friends.

It’s not known which A-listers were on the guest list, but best friend Gigi Hadid made sure to send her pal a birthday message on Instagram Stories.

Inside Taylor Swift's Birthday Party – She's Feelin' 32!

And alongside it she uploaded the sweetest selfie of herself and Taylor.

Taylor Swift's bestie Gigi Hadid sent her a sweet birthday message. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Taylor Swift with Bella and Gigi Hadid. Picture: Getty

“Happy happy bday to my T @taylorswift love you long time.”

In the picture, a sleepy-looking Gigi holds her arm around Taylor, who is wrapped in a white blanket and smiling at the camera.

Taylor and Gigi have been friends for years, staying tight-knit even after Tay’s now-infamous ‘girl squad’ disbanded.

The ‘Red’ singer uploaded a couple of photos from her birthday bash on Monday, showing her partying with her fellow singer pals including Haim at the joint celebration with Alana.

Taylor stunned in a sparkling gold dress, paired with red lipstick to match her current era following the re-release of her album ‘Red’.

She captioned the uploads: “*don’t say it, don’t say it OKAY I’m saying it:* I’M FEELIN 32. And Alana is feeling 30 [sic].

The songwriting icon made sure to let fans know her birthday was a COVID-safe event.

She added: “Don’t worry we tested everyone! Thank you so much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital