Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Picture With BFF Taylor Swift To Celebrate Her 32nd Birthday

14 December 2021, 17:01

Gigi Hadid posted a sweet birthday message to Taylor Swift on her 32nd
Gigi Hadid posted a sweet birthday message to Taylor Swift on her 32nd. Picture: Getty / Taylor Swift/Instagram
Gigi Hadid blessed TayGi fans with a picture of her and her bestie looking super cosy, as Taylor Swift marked turning 32.

Taylor Swift turned 32 on 13 December, celebrating the occasion with a joint party with Haim singer Alana Haim and all of their close friends.

It’s not known which A-listers were on the guest list, but best friend Gigi Hadid made sure to send her pal a birthday message on Instagram Stories.

Inside Taylor Swift's Birthday Party – She's Feelin' 32!

And alongside it she uploaded the sweetest selfie of herself and Taylor.

Taylor Swift's bestie Gigi Hadid sent her a sweet birthday message
Taylor Swift's bestie Gigi Hadid sent her a sweet birthday message. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram
Taylor Swift with Bella and Gigi Hadid
Taylor Swift with Bella and Gigi Hadid. Picture: Getty

“Happy happy bday to my T @taylorswift love you long time.”

In the picture, a sleepy-looking Gigi holds her arm around Taylor, who is wrapped in a white blanket and smiling at the camera.

Taylor and Gigi have been friends for years, staying tight-knit even after Tay’s now-infamous ‘girl squad’ disbanded.

The ‘Red’ singer uploaded a couple of photos from her birthday bash on Monday, showing her partying with her fellow singer pals including Haim at the joint celebration with Alana.

Taylor stunned in a sparkling gold dress, paired with red lipstick to match her current era following the re-release of her album ‘Red’.

She captioned the uploads: “*don’t say it, don’t say it OKAY I’m saying it:* I’M FEELIN 32. And Alana is feeling 30 [sic].

The songwriting icon made sure to let fans know her birthday was a COVID-safe event.

She added: “Don’t worry we tested everyone! Thank you so much for the birthday wishes, I love you all so much.”

