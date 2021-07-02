Gigi Hadid Shows Off Her Khai Tattoo On Instagram For The First Time

2 July 2021, 12:33

Gigi Hadid's Khai tattoo made it on to Instagram for the first time
Gigi Hadid's Khai tattoo made it on to Instagram for the first time. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid’s tattoo tribute to her daughter Khai has made its Instagram debut.

Gigi Hadid’s only tattoo, which happens to be of her daughter’s name, has officially made it to Instagram and we are obsessed!

Fans first spotted the new tattoo dedicated to baby Khai back in February after Gigi filmed a skincare regime video with Vogue.

Gigi Hadid Tells Sweet Story About Baby Khai As She Gushes About Motherhood

She has now shown off the ink tribute to her and Zayn Malik’s daughter on social media for the first time, and fans are living for it!

Taking to Instagram to share some work-related photos, Gigi posted a mirror selfie and she looked stunning while flaunting the tiny tattoo, which is located on her right inner elbow.

Gigi Hadid looked gorgeous as she flaunted her Khai tattoo
Gigi Hadid looked gorgeous as she flaunted her Khai tattoo. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

Gigi and the former One Direction star both have matching tattoos dedicated to their daughter; a red inking of Khai’s name in Arabic.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed Zayn’s new tattoo earlier this year when he hopped on Instagram Live following the release of his latest album, ‘Nobody Is Listening’.

We already know they’re the cutest parents around, but this proves it even more!

Back in April, fans even noticed that Zigi and their baby girl even have matching bracelets, and at this point, our hearts have completely melted!

Gigi Hadid's Khai tattoo was first noticed during a skincare video
Gigi Hadid's Khai tattoo was first noticed during a skincare video. Picture: Vogue
Zayn Malik also has a matching Khai tattoo
Zayn Malik also has a matching Khai tattoo. Picture: @zaynmalik/Instagram
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed baby Khai 10 months ago
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed baby Khai 10 months ago. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

The model recently opened up about her motherhood journey and her favourite part about being a mama.

She told Access that the best part, for her, was all the little things, saying: “The highlight [of motherhood] is, I would say, like, the most simple things.

“Just seeing her learn something new every day.”

Khai will turn one in September - time is flying!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Ed Sheeran has an album coming in 2021

Ed Sheeran’s 2021 Album ‘Minus’: Release Date, Tracklist And All The Updates

All the Love Island stars who have had babies

Love Island Babies: From Dani Dyer's Baby Baby Boy, To Theo Campbell's Newborn Son

Love Island

Maya Hawke stars in Netflix's Fear Street Part 1

Who Is Maya Hawke? Meet The Fear Street And Stranger Things Star

Taylor Swift has released new music yet again!

Taylor Swift's 'Renegade' Lyrics Touch On Mental Health And Relationships

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' prom virtual concert has fans obsessed!

How To Watch Olivia Rodrigo’s 'Sour' Prom Concert Film

Liam Payne teased the name of his new single

Liam Payne Fans Think They’ve Worked Out The Name Of His New Single

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant

Exclusive
MistaJam And Friends LIVE On The All New Capital Weekender

WATCH: MistaJam & Friends Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills