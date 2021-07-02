Gigi Hadid Shows Off Her Khai Tattoo On Instagram For The First Time

Gigi Hadid's Khai tattoo made it on to Instagram for the first time. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid’s tattoo tribute to her daughter Khai has made its Instagram debut.

Gigi Hadid’s only tattoo, which happens to be of her daughter’s name, has officially made it to Instagram and we are obsessed!

Fans first spotted the new tattoo dedicated to baby Khai back in February after Gigi filmed a skincare regime video with Vogue.

She has now shown off the ink tribute to her and Zayn Malik’s daughter on social media for the first time, and fans are living for it!

Taking to Instagram to share some work-related photos, Gigi posted a mirror selfie and she looked stunning while flaunting the tiny tattoo, which is located on her right inner elbow.

Gigi Hadid looked gorgeous as she flaunted her Khai tattoo. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

Gigi and the former One Direction star both have matching tattoos dedicated to their daughter; a red inking of Khai’s name in Arabic.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed Zayn’s new tattoo earlier this year when he hopped on Instagram Live following the release of his latest album, ‘Nobody Is Listening’.

We already know they’re the cutest parents around, but this proves it even more!

Back in April, fans even noticed that Zigi and their baby girl even have matching bracelets, and at this point, our hearts have completely melted!

Gigi Hadid's Khai tattoo was first noticed during a skincare video. Picture: Vogue

Zayn Malik also has a matching Khai tattoo. Picture: @zaynmalik/Instagram

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed baby Khai 10 months ago. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

The model recently opened up about her motherhood journey and her favourite part about being a mama.

She told Access that the best part, for her, was all the little things, saying: “The highlight [of motherhood] is, I would say, like, the most simple things.

“Just seeing her learn something new every day.”

Khai will turn one in September - time is flying!

