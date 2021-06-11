Gigi Hadid And Baby Khai Are In Matching Swimsuits & We Can’t Deal

11 June 2021, 15:40

Gigi Hadid's matching outfits with Khai are making us weep
Gigi Hadid's matching outfits with Khai are making us weep. Picture: PA/@gigihadid/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Gigi Hadid showed off her and Khai’s adorable matching swimsuits during their pool day.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s baby girl Khai is becoming a fashionista just like her mama!

Following months of the supermodel sharing a number of gorgeous designer clothes for her little one, she’s warmed our hearts again after sharing another matching outfit!

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid ‘Respond’ To Marriage Rumours

Gigi took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of their family pool day as the 26-year-old soaked in the summer sun.

And of course, she did it with her mini-me by her side as she and Khai were twinning in their matching green swimsuits!

Gigi Hadid shared a snap of her matching swimsuits with Khai
Gigi Hadid shared a snap of her matching swimsuits with Khai. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram
Gigi Hadid soaked in the sun in her latest snap
Gigi Hadid soaked in the sun in her latest snap. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

One snap showed Gigi holding up her 9-month-old in the pool, while another showed Khai sitting on a towel on the grass and we can’t get over how much she’s grown!

This isn’t the first time Gigi has given us a glimpse of her and her daughter twinning after she shared their matching outfits by Isabel Marant last month and had us all in our feels!

Let’s be honest, it’s kind of expected when your mama is a Hadid though, right?

Gigi Hadid and baby Khai have worn matching outfits in the past
Gigi Hadid and baby Khai have worn matching outfits in the past. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram
Gigi Hadid shared a rare photo of baby Khai
Gigi Hadid shared a rare photo of baby Khai. Picture: @gigihadid/Instagram

Gigi and Zayn welcomed Khai back in September last year and have since given fans updates here and there about their family life.

However, the couple are still super low-key and tend to keep their romance out of the spotlight, understandably!

Fans are just happy to see Zigi living their best lives!

