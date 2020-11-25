Gigi Hadid And Her Baby Girl Are Literally Glowing In New Sunny Selfie

Gigi Hadid shared a sunny selfie with her baby girl. Picture: Getty / Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid took her baby girl out for a woodland walk, sharing a stunning photo of them at every model’s favourite moment; golden hour.

Gigi Hadid is keeping fans updated on Instagram since becoming a mum to her new baby girl with Zayn Malik, and in a new photo of herself and her daughter the supermodel is quite literally glowing.

Gigi Hadid Shares Baby Pictures Of Daughter And Opens Up About ‘Busy’ New Life As A Mum

Snapping a selfie with the sunshine on her and her baby’s face, Gigi showed off her gorgeous make-up free skin as she put her head gently on her two-month-old’s.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have kept their baby girl's face off of social media. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Ever the private couple, Zayn and Gigi have been keeping their daughter’s face out of pictures but the selfie did reveal the little one’s fair hair just like her mum’s.

Summarising everyone’s autumnal feels right now, Gigi put just a few emojis in the caption, choosing a butterfly, leaves, a sunshine face, a ball of wool and a pie.

The sunshine face will no doubt fuel fans’ theories Gigi’s baby name is something to do with sunlight.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik became parents in September. Picture: Getty

Gigi and Zayn are yet to share their baby girl’s name with the world, instead the model has been posting a number of pictures with the tot – concealing her identity with emojis or cropping her slightly out of view.

The sunny selfie comes two days after Gigi uploaded a few photos of herself and her daughter on a wintry walk, saying she’s “a whole new kind of busy and tired.”

The 25-year-old also showed off the Christmas decorations in her home with Zayn, admitting they put them up early for their 'bestie' baby girl.

