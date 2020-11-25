Gigi Hadid And Her Baby Girl Are Literally Glowing In New Sunny Selfie

25 November 2020, 15:52

Gigi Hadid shared a sunny selfie with her baby girl
Gigi Hadid shared a sunny selfie with her baby girl. Picture: Getty / Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid took her baby girl out for a woodland walk, sharing a stunning photo of them at every model’s favourite moment; golden hour.

Gigi Hadid is keeping fans updated on Instagram since becoming a mum to her new baby girl with Zayn Malik, and in a new photo of herself and her daughter the supermodel is quite literally glowing.

Gigi Hadid Shares Baby Pictures Of Daughter And Opens Up About ‘Busy’ New Life As A Mum

Snapping a selfie with the sunshine on her and her baby’s face, Gigi showed off her gorgeous make-up free skin as she put her head gently on her two-month-old’s.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have kept their baby girl's face off of social media
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have kept their baby girl's face off of social media. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Ever the private couple, Zayn and Gigi have been keeping their daughter’s face out of pictures but the selfie did reveal the little one’s fair hair just like her mum’s.

Summarising everyone’s autumnal feels right now, Gigi put just a few emojis in the caption, choosing a butterfly, leaves, a sunshine face, a ball of wool and a pie.

The sunshine face will no doubt fuel fans’ theories Gigi’s baby name is something to do with sunlight.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik became parents in September
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik became parents in September. Picture: Getty

Gigi and Zayn are yet to share their baby girl’s name with the world, instead the model has been posting a number of pictures with the tot – concealing her identity with emojis or cropping her slightly out of view.

The sunny selfie comes two days after Gigi uploaded a few photos of herself and her daughter on a wintry walk, saying she’s “a whole new kind of busy and tired.”

The 25-year-old also showed off the Christmas decorations in her home with Zayn, admitting they put them up early for their 'bestie' baby girl.

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Gigi Hadid News

More News

See more More News

Niall Horan fans know he's a Twitter savage

Niall Horan Makes Light Of GRAMMY Snubs In His Usual Sassy Twitter Way

Features

Harry Styles's special friendship with Stevie Nicks

Inside Harry Styles & Fleetwood Mac Star Stevie Nicks's Incredible Friendship

Harry Styles

Little Mix have a string of exciting solo projects lined up for 2021.

Little Mix Solo Projects: Everything Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards & Jesy Nelson Have Lined Up For 2021
Louis Tomlinson is hosting a special concert to raise money for five charities

Louis Tomlinson's Live-Stream Concert: How To Get Tickets And Where To Watch

Love Island 2019 has some successful couples

Love Island Season 5 Cast: Which Couples Are Still Together From 2019 & Where Are They Now?

Love Island

Giovanna Fletcher's huge net worth revealed.

Giovanna Fletcher Net Worth: I’m A Celebrity Star’s Huge Fortune Revealed

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Dua Lipa helped throw a birthday party for Miley Cyrus

WATCH: Dua Lipa Throws A Birthday Party For Miley Cyrus

Exclusive
Billie Eilish spoke about filming 'Therefore I Am' music video

WATCH: Billie Eilish Shares Behind-the-Scenes Information From 'Therefore I Am' Video

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards imagine calling Harry Styles for a collaboration

WATCH: Little Mix Reenact Hiring Harry Styles To Feature On 'Breathe'

Exclusive
Anne-Marie spoke about writing songs with Niall Horan

WATCH: Anne-Marie Talks About Working With Niall Horan In The Studio

Exclusive
HRVY hinted at a relationship with Strictly's Maisie Smith

WATCH: HRVY Says "Who Knows?" About A Relationship With Strictly's Maisie Smith

Exclusive
Caitlyn Jenner responds to finale of KUWTK

WATCH: Caitlyn Jenner Reacts To End Of Keeping Up With The Kardashians