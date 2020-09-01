Gigi Hadid Posts More Baby Bump Pictures From Stunning Photo Shoot

Gigi Hadid’s due date is fast approaching, and the model is finally giving fans a look at her blossoming baby bump.

Gigi Hadid and boyfriend Zayn Malik will soon welcome their first baby together, and in the run-up to the model's due date Gigi has been sharing a whole album of baby bump pictures.

Days before, Gigi shared an array of black and white pictures from her pregnancy shoot and she’s now shared a selection more of the stunning photos.

The pictures were taken when Gigi was 33 weeks along, meaning there’s not long to wait for the baby’s arrival.

Gigi Hadid gave a glimpse at her bump during quarantine. Picture: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

In the new snaps, Gigi wore a billowing, sheer green gown which she hugged close to her stomach as a wind machine blew her long blonde hair around.

She also posed in a white crop top and a pair of jeans for a more casual shot.

For part of the shoot Gigi had her hair dampened and scraped away from her face, with smokey eye makeup adding a touch of glam to the stripped-back pictures.

In the angelic-style images, Gigi wore her hair down in waves for a more Grecian goddess theme, in a floating flute-sleeved dress.

Gigi and boyfriend Zayn will welcome their first baby together in just a few weeks, after they moved back to the model’s New York apartment following months at the Hadid family farm in Pennsylvania throughout lockdown.

The 25-year-old’s new pictures are the first insight Gigi has given into her pregnancy journey, after keeping the news out of the spotlight until now.

Meanwhile, notoriously private Zayn is yet to comment on the exciting news on social media.

