9 June 2021

Ariana Grande’s older sibling Frankie is engaged to Hale Leon, but who is the new Grande family member-to-be?

Frankie Grande proposed to boyfriend Hale Leon in a virtual reality experience after two years of dating.

The couple celebrated with the rest of the famous Grande family after the big day, but fans of Ariana Grande’s only sibling naturally want to know more about Hale.

Here’s everything you need to know about Frankie’s husband-to-be, Hale Leon…

Who is Hale Leon?

Hale is a 28-year-old model and actor, who has a couple of film roles to his name.

His IMDB page reveals he has starred in short films The Gay Police, Sweet and Sour and My Piano Lesson.

Does Hale Leon have Instagram?

Hale does have Instagram! You can follow him @haleleon, where he has thousands of followers.

As well as smouldering selfies, he also posts adorable pictures of his beloved pup and snaps of his life at home with Frankie.

What does Hale Leon do as a job?

Hale calls himself a “commercial actor”, but also works as a model.

He’s also a keen gamer and official partner of Twitch.

How did Frankie Grande meet Hale Leon?

Frankie revealed to People he and Hale met at a bar in LA in 2019, calling their meet-cute “love at first dance.”

“I randomly ended up going to this bar Oil Can Harry's in the Valley and I saw Hale he was dancing on the stage," Grande recalled shortly after they started dating.

"He was performing for everybody. He loves to go to Oil Can Harry’s, he knew all the dances, I was blown away."

“It was definitely love at first dance," he added. "I chased him down to meet him afterwards but he disappeared to fix his hair."

He added that his entire family love Hale, especially his beloved grandmother Nonna.

