From Harry Styles To Taylor Swift – All Your Favourite Pop Stars Starring In Movies This Year

2 June 2021, 17:46

Harry Styles alone is in two films in 2021
Harry Styles alone is in two films in 2021. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Some of your favourite artists are hitting the big screen in highly-anticipated films, including Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Harry Styles.

It’s a big year for pop star X Hollywood crossovers, with Harry Styles leading the chart-toppers in turning their talents to acting.

Harry stars in two movies in 2021 alone, while Lady Gaga is hitting the big screen for the film adaption of House of Gucci.

Louis Tomlinson Could Play Jamie Vardy In New Movie Biopic

Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift will also be making appearances in some pretty big movies too.

To give us all something to look forward to in these crazy times, here’s which pop stars will be starring in films this year…

Harry Styles in Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman

Harry Styles on the My Policeman set
Harry Styles on the My Policeman set. Picture: Getty

Harry has lead roles in both Don’t Worry, Darling and My Policeman.

Psychological thriller Don’t Worry, Darling tells the story of a 1950’s housewife (Florence Pugh) who becomes concerned her husband is involved with the dark side of the glamorous company he works with.

It’s tipped for release at the end of 2021, while is current project My Policeman is expected to land on Prime Video next year.

Harry plays a policeman caught up in a love triangle with teenage sweetheart Marion and an older man named Patrick.

Lady Gaga in House of Gucci

Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiana in House of Gucci, the ex-wife of Maurizio Guccio (played by Adam Driver) who plotted to kill her husband, the grandson of legendary fashion designer Guccio Gucci.

It’s not the first time Gaga has blown fans away with her acting skills, making her movie debut in A Star is Born, where she scooped Best Original Song with co-star Bradley Cooper.

House of Gucci is apparently coming out on 26 November 2021.

Taylor Swift in Canterbury Glass

Taylor Swift is appearing in Canterbury Glass
Taylor Swift is appearing in Canterbury Glass. Picture: Getty

Making more than just a cameo in Canterbury Glass, Taylor has an “undisclosed role” in the David O’Russell film.

She joins an ensemble cast including Christian Bale, Robert DeNiro, Margot Robbie, Zoe Saldana, Anya Taylor-Joy, John David Washington and more.

Ariana Grande in Don’t Look Up

Ariana Grande swapped the stage for the movie set in Don't Look Up
Ariana Grande swapped the stage for the movie set in Don't Look Up. Picture: Getty

Ariana is playing her first non-musical role in Don’t Look Up, also starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, which she has already wrapped on filming for.

Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Matthew Perry and Jonah Hill are also involved.

Jennifer and Leonardo’s characters play astronomers who embark on a media tour to warn the world of an asteroid on its way to earth.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Billie Eilish has dyed her hair many colours over the years

Billie Eilish’s Hair Evolution In Pictures

Billie Eilish has released 'Lost Cause'

Billie Eilish’s ‘Lost Cause’ Lyrics Are Ideal For Your Post-Break Up Instagram Captions

Louis Tomlinson has had the most iconic on-stage moments

Louis Tomlinson’s Biggest And Most Unforgettable Stage Moments

Fans of Sophie Turner think she just came out as bi-sexual

This Is Why Fans Think Sophie Turner Just Came Out As Bisexual

Khloe Kardashian is threatening to sue the model claiming Tristan Thompson is her baby daddy

Khloe Kardashian Threatens To Sue Model Claiming Tristan Thompson Is Her Baby Daddy

One Direction throwbacks always make us weep

One Direction’s Tour Bus Throwback Pictures Are Making Fans Nostalgic

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about the struggles of filming whilst pregnant

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Difficulties Of Filming Music Videos Whilst Pregnant

Exclusive
MistaJam And Friends LIVE On The All New Capital Weekender

WATCH: MistaJam & Friends Featuring Joel Corry, James Hype and Alex Mills

Exclusive
Anne-Marie and Niall Horan take on Roman Kemp in FORE-feit Golf!

WATCH: Anne-Marie And Niall Horan Tackle Capital's FORE-feit Golf!

Exclusive
Coldplay teased that they're releasing another album

WATCH: Coldplay Confirm Upcoming Ninth Studio Album

Exclusive
Doja Cat seemingly confirmed a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion

WATCH: Doja Cat Implies That She's Definitely Collaborating With Megan Thee Stallion

Exclusive
YUNGBLUD hinted at a collaboration with Avril Lavigne

WATCH: YUNGBLUD Confirms Collaboration With Avril Lavigne