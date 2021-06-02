From Harry Styles To Taylor Swift – All Your Favourite Pop Stars Starring In Movies This Year

Harry Styles alone is in two films in 2021. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Some of your favourite artists are hitting the big screen in highly-anticipated films, including Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Harry Styles.

It’s a big year for pop star X Hollywood crossovers, with Harry Styles leading the chart-toppers in turning their talents to acting.

Harry stars in two movies in 2021 alone, while Lady Gaga is hitting the big screen for the film adaption of House of Gucci.

Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift will also be making appearances in some pretty big movies too.

To give us all something to look forward to in these crazy times, here’s which pop stars will be starring in films this year…

Harry Styles in Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman

Harry Styles on the My Policeman set. Picture: Getty

Harry has lead roles in both Don’t Worry, Darling and My Policeman.

Psychological thriller Don’t Worry, Darling tells the story of a 1950’s housewife (Florence Pugh) who becomes concerned her husband is involved with the dark side of the glamorous company he works with.

It’s tipped for release at the end of 2021, while is current project My Policeman is expected to land on Prime Video next year.

Harry plays a policeman caught up in a love triangle with teenage sweetheart Marion and an older man named Patrick.

Lady Gaga in House of Gucci

Lady Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiana in House of Gucci, the ex-wife of Maurizio Guccio (played by Adam Driver) who plotted to kill her husband, the grandson of legendary fashion designer Guccio Gucci.

It’s not the first time Gaga has blown fans away with her acting skills, making her movie debut in A Star is Born, where she scooped Best Original Song with co-star Bradley Cooper.

House of Gucci is apparently coming out on 26 November 2021.

Taylor Swift in Canterbury Glass

Taylor Swift is appearing in Canterbury Glass. Picture: Getty

Making more than just a cameo in Canterbury Glass, Taylor has an “undisclosed role” in the David O’Russell film.

She joins an ensemble cast including Christian Bale, Robert DeNiro, Margot Robbie, Zoe Saldana, Anya Taylor-Joy, John David Washington and more.

Ariana Grande in Don’t Look Up

Ariana Grande swapped the stage for the movie set in Don't Look Up. Picture: Getty

Ariana is playing her first non-musical role in Don’t Look Up, also starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, which she has already wrapped on filming for.

Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Matthew Perry and Jonah Hill are also involved.

Jennifer and Leonardo’s characters play astronomers who embark on a media tour to warn the world of an asteroid on its way to earth.

