Ariana Grande’s Brother Frankie Engaged To Boyfriend Hale Leon

By Capital FM

Ariana Grande’s older brother Frankie Grande is engaged to boyfriend Hale Leon.

Just a few weeks after Ariana Grande married boyfriend Dalton Gomez, her brother Frankie got engaged to his boyfriend of two years.

Frankie proposed to Hale Leon in virtual reality, announcing on Instagram his partner “freaked out” when he popped the question.

“He said YES!” Frankie wrote alongside photos of the happy occasion. “WE’RE ENGAGED! I am so happy my best friend said he wanted to spend the rest of his life with me!

Frankie Grande and Hale Leon met in 2019. Picture: Frankie Grande/Instagram

Frankie Grande showed off the rings. Picture: Frankie Grande/Instagram

“Playing games and making me laugh forever! Speaking of games… I proposed IN VIRTUAL REALITY! HE FREAKED OUT!”

Frankie planned the virtual proposal for over a year, ending the experience with virtual fireworks and a message reading: “Will you marry me?”

His mum Joan was also there to witness the milestone, as well as sister Ariana of course.

Ari later took to Instagram to share her brother’s happy news, writing: “I love you both so much. Congratulations to two of the most incredible men I know.”

Frankie Grande and Hale Leon got engaged in a virtual experience. Picture: Frankie Grande/Instagram

Ariana Grande congratulated her brother and his partner on their news. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

They later headed out to celebrate at Sugar Factory, where waiters brought out a bowl of cakes adorned with sparklers and danced for the couple.

Frankie and actor Hale met at a bar in LA in 2019, which Grande called “love at first dance.”

Sharing their engagement news with People magazine, Frankie said his whole family love Hale, especially his grandmother Nonna.

