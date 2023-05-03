Too Hot To Handle’s Francesca Farago Is Engaged To TikTok Star Jesse Sullivan

3 May 2023, 10:16

Francesca Farago shows off engagement ring

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Francesca Farago left fans in awe after sharing pictures of her engagement ring from Jesse Sullivan.

Too Hot To Handle alum Francesca Farago is engaged to her boyfriend and TikTok star Jesse Sullivan!

The reality star, 30, shared the exciting news on Instagram on Tuesday, posting a series of snaps from the proposal, including pictures of the dazzling ring.

The Perfect Match contestant captioned the post: “WE'RE ENGAGED a glimpse into the most magical night ever. obsessed with our family.. what is life !!"

Francesca Farago is engaged to TikTok star Jesse Sullivan
Francesca Farago is engaged to TikTok star Jesse Sullivan. Picture: Francesca Farago/Instagram

Francesca wore a jaw-dropping champagne-coloured silk gown in the pictures whilst Jesse looked suave in a black suit.

She then revealed that she got Jesse and his 14-year-old child from a previous relationship, Arlo, their own custom rings to mark the occasion.

33-year-old Jesse, who came out as transgender in 2019, took to his Instagram Stories to reveal when the proposal took place as he said: “On April 28 I asked this woman to be my wife.”

Francesca Farago got matching rings for Jesse and his son Arlo
Francesca Farago got matching rings for Jesse and his son Arlo. Picture: Francesca Farago/Instagram
Jesse Sullivan proposed to Francesca Farago on April 28
Jesse Sullivan proposed to Francesca Farago on April 28. Picture: Francesca Farago/Instagram
Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan got back together last year
Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan got back together last year. Picture: Francesca Farago/Instagram

Francesca and Jesse first began dating back in July 2021 but took a break from their romance.

They then rekindled their relationship shortly after the former finished filming Netflix dating show Perfect Match last year, which saw her briefly reconcile with her ex-beau, Love Is Blind’s Damian Powers.

Prior to this, she dated The Only Way Is Essex star Demi Sims as well as fellow Too Hot To Handle star Harry Jowsey, who she rose to fame with on the first season of THTH.

