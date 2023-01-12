Too Hot To Handle Has Confirmed Series 5 Is On Its Way

Netflix has confirmed that a fifth series of Too Hot To Handle is in the works!

Too Hot To Handle has officially been renewed for series 5!

Just weeks after season 4 of Too Hot To Handle dropped, fans are being treated to a fifth series of all-seeing Lana and her strict rules.

The hit Netflix show sees contestants face the biggest surprise after finding out they’re on a show they didn’t sign up for as they’re forced to abstain from intimate interaction or they run the risk of lowering the huge prize fund.

Too Hot To Handle has been renewed for season 5. Picture: Netflix

The cast of Too Hot To Handle series 3. Picture: Netflix

The trick is they have to establish deeper connections outside of intimacy, and those who don't follow Lana's rules can face punishment or even elimination.

Netflix confirmed that series 5 is on its way in a surprise announcement on Twitter.

The streaming platform’s account simply tweeted: “Season 5: confirmed,” alongside a montage of clips from series 4.

The end of the clips teased: “Watch this space,” as we await more details on the new singletons and the release date.

The new THTH contestants will have to face Lana's strict rules. Picture: Netflix

The cast of Too Hot To Handle series 4. Picture: Netflix

Series 4 of THTH dropped in two parts in December and introduced viewers to the likes of Seb Melrose, Kayla Richart, Jawahir Khalifa and Nick Kici as they went through a lot of ups and downs with Lana before reaching the final.

Meanwhile, series 3 of THTH was released in January 2022, just six months after season 2, so it’s likely we can expect the fifth series sooner than imagined!

We’ll keep you posted on the latest.

