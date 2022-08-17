Florence Pugh Wants People To Focus Less On Her Sex Scenes With Harry Styles

17 August 2022, 15:37 | Updated: 17 August 2022, 16:00

Florence Pugh has spoken about her Don't Worry Darling sex scenes
Florence Pugh has spoken about her Don't Worry Darling sex scenes. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Florence Pugh criticises fans' fixation on her sex scenes with Harry Styles in the upcoming Olivia Wilde film, 'Don't Worry Darling'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Everyone has been patiently awaiting Florence Pugh's film with none other than Harry Styles, but the actress wishes the media storm would focus less on the steamy scenes with her co-star.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, the 26-year-old actress revealed that the internet mania surrounding the sex scenes in Don't Worry Darling is "not why I’m in this industry".

Harry Styles & Florence Pugh’s ‘Perfect’ Life Unravels In New Don’t Worry Darling Trailer

Fans were sent reeling when the trailer dropped for the highly-awaited psychological thriller – which will be released on September 23 – as it depicted some reisqué moments between characters Jack and Alice, portrayed by the pop star and actress respectively.

Florence Pugh sets the record straight on her sex scenes
Florence Pugh sets the record straight on her sex scenes. Picture: Getty

"When it’s reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it’s not why we do it," she told the publication.

Florence explained that she understands the interest that comes with starring alongside someone as well known as the One Direction star, saying: "Obviously, the nature of hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you’re going to have conversations like that.

"That’s just not what I’m going to be discussing because [this movie is] bigger and better than that," she said as she decided to put the media's fixation aside.

Florence and Harry play husband and wife in Don't Worry Darling
Florence and Harry play husband and wife in Don't Worry Darling. Picture: Warner Brothers

"And the people who made it are bigger and better than that," the Midsommar actress continued.

Pugh's cover story for the magazine came days after she teased never-seen-before scenes from Don't Worry Darling – director Olivia Wilde also shared the same teaser to her socials.

In the same interview with Harper's Bazar, Florence revealed that she and boyfriend Zach Braff had split after three years of dating.

