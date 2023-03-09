Florence Pugh Reunites With Ex Zach Braff At ‘A Good Person’ Premiere

9 March 2023, 12:36

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Exes Florence Pugh and Zach Braff proved they’re still on good terms after they reunited at the premiere of their film A Good Person.

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff proved there’s no bad blood between them as they reunited on the red carpet of their new movie, A Good Person.

The two actors broke up last year after three years together, the Don’t Worry, Darling star revealed during a chat with Harpers Bazaar in August 2022.

Florence Pugh Joins Forces With Her Brother In Music Video Filmed At Their Family Restaurant

She said of their split at the time: “We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on.

“We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together."

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff posed together at the premiere for A Good Person
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff posed together at the premiere for A Good Person. Picture: Alamy
Florence Pugh stars as Allison in A Good Person
Florence Pugh stars as Allison in A Good Person. Picture: Alamy

However, they’ve remained on friendly terms since their split, with Scrubs star Zach, 47, most recently wishing Florence a happy 27th birthday in January, calling her a ‘legend’ in a sweet post.

He also told Vogue around the same time that Florence is "one of the greatest actors of her generation."

The pair seemed friendly as ever as they posed for pictures on the red carpet during the London premiere of their new movie A Good Person on Wednesday, which Florence stars in and was written and directed by Zach.

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff dated from 2019-2022
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff dated from 2019-2022. Picture: Instagram
Zach Braff wrote and directed A Good Person starring Florence Pugh
Zach Braff wrote and directed A Good Person starring Florence Pugh. Picture: Alamy

The plot sees Florence play a character named Allison, “whose life falls apart following her involvement in a fatal accident.”

The British actress has seemingly found love again following her split from Zach after she was spotted holding hands on Valentine’s Day with her new rumoured boyfriend Charlie Gooch.

Flo and Charlie are thought to have known each other for years after allegedly meeting at school in Oxford.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Exclusive
Olivia chatted about all things Love Island

What Olivia Hawkins Wishes Viewers Saw More Of On Love Island

Tanya Manhenga is headed to the villa

Tanya Manhenga's Love Island Fact File: Age, Job, Instagram & More

Love Island

The lowdown on Jessie Wynter

All The Details On Jessie Wynter's Time On Love Island Australia Series 2

TV & Film

All of the new characters joining You season 4

The Cast Of ‘You’ Season 4: All The New Actors & Where You’ve Seen Them Before

TV & Film

Is Love Quinn still alive? Netflix tease her return in You season 4 part 2

You Season 4 Part 2: Why Is Love Quinn Back? Is She Alive & Did She Die In Season 3?

Cole spoke about his break-up with Lili Reinhart

Cole Sprouse Speaks About Split From Lili Reinhart In Controversial Interview

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star