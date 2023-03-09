Florence Pugh Reunites With Ex Zach Braff At ‘A Good Person’ Premiere

By Capital FM

Exes Florence Pugh and Zach Braff proved they’re still on good terms after they reunited at the premiere of their film A Good Person.

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff proved there’s no bad blood between them as they reunited on the red carpet of their new movie, A Good Person.

The two actors broke up last year after three years together, the Don’t Worry, Darling star revealed during a chat with Harpers Bazaar in August 2022.

She said of their split at the time: “We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on.

“We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together."

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff posed together at the premiere for A Good Person. Picture: Alamy

Florence Pugh stars as Allison in A Good Person. Picture: Alamy

However, they’ve remained on friendly terms since their split, with Scrubs star Zach, 47, most recently wishing Florence a happy 27th birthday in January, calling her a ‘legend’ in a sweet post.

He also told Vogue around the same time that Florence is "one of the greatest actors of her generation."

The pair seemed friendly as ever as they posed for pictures on the red carpet during the London premiere of their new movie A Good Person on Wednesday, which Florence stars in and was written and directed by Zach.

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff dated from 2019-2022. Picture: Instagram

Zach Braff wrote and directed A Good Person starring Florence Pugh. Picture: Alamy

The plot sees Florence play a character named Allison, “whose life falls apart following her involvement in a fatal accident.”

The British actress has seemingly found love again following her split from Zach after she was spotted holding hands on Valentine’s Day with her new rumoured boyfriend Charlie Gooch.

Flo and Charlie are thought to have known each other for years after allegedly meeting at school in Oxford.

