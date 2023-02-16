Florence Pugh Pictured With New Boyfriend Charlie Gooch

Florence Pugh is dating someone new
Florence Pugh is dating someone new. Picture: Getty
Florence Pugh seems to have found love once again, with new man Charlie Gooch.

Florence Pugh was pictured on Valentine’s Day walking handing-hand with new boyfriend Charlie Gooch.

In photographs obtained by Page Six, Florence and Charlie enjoyed a casual date together, drinking wine outside of a pub in London while smoking.

All The Films Florence Pugh Has Been In: From Midsommar To Don't Worry Darling

In one photo Charlie, who Florence is thought to have met at school in Oxford, leans on the actress for a hug while in another they can be seen larking about as Florence holds up a map on her phone.

Florence Pugh has moved on from her split from Zach Braff
Florence Pugh has moved on from her split from Zach Braff. Picture: Getty
Zach Braff wrote 'A Good Person' which Florence Pugh stars in
Zach Braff wrote 'A Good Person' which Florence Pugh stars in. Picture: Getty

The new couple were first pictured together after the British Fashion Awards in December, after partying the night away together.

Florence is yet to address her new relationship status after splitting from Zach Braff in 2022.

She and Zach split ‘without the world knowing’ after three years together, however they’ve remained amicable ever since.

Zach even raved about his ex’s acting skills as part of her Vogue cover interview, telling the magazine: “I quite simply think she’s one of the greatest actors of her generation.”

Florence opened up about their split to Harper’s Bazaar in August, saying: “We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on.”

“We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”

This year, Florence stars in A Good Person alongside Morgan Freeman, which was written by Zach and includes music written by Florence herself.

The Scrubs icon called his ex’s performance in the film ‘the most miraculous thing you will ever see' when speaking to Collider.

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

