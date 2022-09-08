Florence Pugh Breaks Her Silence On That Dramatic Don't Worry Darling Premiere

8 September 2022, 10:34 | Updated: 8 September 2022, 10:38

Florence Pugh has spoken about the dramatic Don't Worry Darling premiere
Florence Pugh has spoken about the dramatic Don't Worry Darling premiere. Picture: Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Florence Pugh has finally posted about Don't Worry Darling following the dramatic premiere in Venice on September 5.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Florence Pugh has broken Don’t Worry Darling silence after the Venice Film Festival premiere that literally nobody can stop talking about!

After remaining suspiciously quiet regarding the upcoming psychological thriller directed by Olivia Wilde, the 26-year-old has now shared a lengthy Instagram post praising the cast and crew following their red carpet reunion.

4 Talking Points After Don’t Worry Darling Premiere With Harry Styles, Florence Pugh & Olivia Wilde

The Midsommar actress had skipped out on previous press appearances with her DWD colleagues, making her arrival at the screening all the more jaw-dropping.

She finally posted about her pop culture moment on Instagram a few days after the whirlwind event, writing: “I’m still taking it all in! Qwoaaar. What a moment this was?”

Florence Pugh has spoken about the Venice Film Festival
Florence Pugh has spoken about the Venice Film Festival. Picture: Alamy

She shared a slew of photos with the cast on the red carpet, posing with Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll and Sydney Chandler in that infamous group shot.

Florence reflected on the internet-breaking premiere: "A massive congratulations to everyone standing on that carpet. We premiered in Venice! A huge wonderful win in itself.

"I’d never been to Venice Film Festival before.. It was mega! The crowds! The cheers! The energy was incredible," she gushed over her debut.

She continued: "And to all the cast and crew as well who helped to make this movie, thank you for all of your hard work. We genuinely wouldn’t have been there without your talent and we appreciate it hugely."

Everyone has been talking about the Don't Worry Darling cast
Everyone has been talking about the Don't Worry Darling cast. Picture: Alamy

Despite Flo’s words of adoration for the film and the festival, mentions of leading man Harry and director Olivia were noticeably absent. She did tag all castmates in the sweet post but is seemingly trying to avoid adding more fuel to the media frenzy fire that has marred the promotion of the movie.

Rumours of a rift between Florence and Olivia have been teeming as Don't Worry Darling approaches its release – the flick will arrive in theatres on September 23.

The only co-star she mentioned in the post was Chris Pine, who she praised for being “no.1 photographer”.

During the press event, the Star Trek actor could be seen playfully taking snaps on his disposable camera of Pugh in that shows-stealing Valentino gown!

She shared: “I also just can’t help but post how b****y cute and hilarious Chris Pine is for being the no.1 photographer, getting down on white pressed trousered knees for angles.. now that’s dedication.

“Love you Chrissy,” Florence wrote her in her sole dedication to a colleague.

The Marvel actress' post comes after claims swirl that she will be limiting her promotion of Don't Worry Darling as she continues to work on Dune: Part Two – an upcoming sci-fi epic that has been cited as the reason she could not attend Olivia's press conference before the premiere.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Zayn Malik's new pink hair has fans obsessed

Zayn Malik Sends Fans Into Meltdown Over New Hair Transformation

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian apparently broke up amid Kanye West's harassment and targeting of the comedian

Pete Davidson ‘Dumped’ Kim Kardashian Because Of Kanye West ‘Baggage And Drama’

It's A Fresh Start Winning Weekend On Capital

It's A Fresh Start Winning Weekend On Capital

Radio

Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid are best friends

Inside Taylor Swift And Gigi Hadid's Friendship

The lowdown on if your Justin Bieber show has been cancelled and how to get a refund

Will Justin Bieber Cancel His Justice Tour UK Dates & How To Get A Refund On Tickets

Have Harry and Olivia split?

Did Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Break Up?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star