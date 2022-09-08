Florence Pugh Breaks Her Silence On That Dramatic Don't Worry Darling Premiere

Florence Pugh has spoken about the dramatic Don't Worry Darling premiere. Picture: Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Florence Pugh has finally posted about Don't Worry Darling following the dramatic premiere in Venice on September 5.

Florence Pugh has broken Don’t Worry Darling silence after the Venice Film Festival premiere that literally nobody can stop talking about!

After remaining suspiciously quiet regarding the upcoming psychological thriller directed by Olivia Wilde, the 26-year-old has now shared a lengthy Instagram post praising the cast and crew following their red carpet reunion.

The Midsommar actress had skipped out on previous press appearances with her DWD colleagues, making her arrival at the screening all the more jaw-dropping.

She finally posted about her pop culture moment on Instagram a few days after the whirlwind event, writing: “I’m still taking it all in! Qwoaaar. What a moment this was?”

Florence Pugh has spoken about the Venice Film Festival. Picture: Alamy

She shared a slew of photos with the cast on the red carpet, posing with Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll and Sydney Chandler in that infamous group shot.

Florence reflected on the internet-breaking premiere: "A massive congratulations to everyone standing on that carpet. We premiered in Venice! A huge wonderful win in itself.

"I’d never been to Venice Film Festival before.. It was mega! The crowds! The cheers! The energy was incredible," she gushed over her debut.

She continued: "And to all the cast and crew as well who helped to make this movie, thank you for all of your hard work. We genuinely wouldn’t have been there without your talent and we appreciate it hugely."

Everyone has been talking about the Don't Worry Darling cast. Picture: Alamy

Despite Flo’s words of adoration for the film and the festival, mentions of leading man Harry and director Olivia were noticeably absent. She did tag all castmates in the sweet post but is seemingly trying to avoid adding more fuel to the media frenzy fire that has marred the promotion of the movie.

Rumours of a rift between Florence and Olivia have been teeming as Don't Worry Darling approaches its release – the flick will arrive in theatres on September 23.

The only co-star she mentioned in the post was Chris Pine, who she praised for being “no.1 photographer”.

During the press event, the Star Trek actor could be seen playfully taking snaps on his disposable camera of Pugh in that shows-stealing Valentino gown!

She shared: “I also just can’t help but post how b****y cute and hilarious Chris Pine is for being the no.1 photographer, getting down on white pressed trousered knees for angles.. now that’s dedication.

“Love you Chrissy,” Florence wrote her in her sole dedication to a colleague.

The Marvel actress' post comes after claims swirl that she will be limiting her promotion of Don't Worry Darling as she continues to work on Dune: Part Two – an upcoming sci-fi epic that has been cited as the reason she could not attend Olivia's press conference before the premiere.

