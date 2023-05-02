Florence Pugh Debuted A Buzzcut At The Met Gala

2 May 2023, 17:01 | Updated: 2 May 2023, 17:06

Florence Pugh debuted a new haircut
Florence Pugh debuted a new haircut. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Florence Pugh stepped out at the Met Gala with a shaved head and she looked gorgeous!

Florence Pugh often turns heads on the red carpet with her show-stopping outfits, but for the Met Gala she made a statement by other means.

The 27-year-old debuted her newly shaved head during the biggest night of fashion, confirming rumours that the blunt bob she'd been wearing in recent weeks was, in fact, a wig.

All Of The Met Gala 2023 Looks That Left Us Absolutely Speechless

Florence Pugh Is An Acting Singing Sensation: Her Best Musical Moments So Far

To honour the 2023 Gala's theme, 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty', Florence paired her buzzcut with a sleek blacn-and-whote-white Valentino gown.

However, it was the decadent feathered headpiece that placed further emphasis on the focal point of the ensemble: her new haircut!

Florence Pugh attends 2023 Met Gala

Florence Pugh debuted her buzzcut on Met Gala night
Florence Pugh debuted her buzzcut on Met Gala night. Picture: Getty

The Don't Worry Darling actress finished off the chic look with several diamond bracelets that were from none other than Tiffany's – just days after she attended the opening of their flagship New York store.

It was at the Tiffany event that Florence made a splash with a sharp blonde bob and full fringe, she was later shot by paparazzi with a similar look days later whilst out in the big city.

It's unknown whether Pugh shaved her head especially for the Met Gala, fans online have theorised that she's been sporting the new haircut for some time, leaving the big reveal for the special night.

She is yet to unveil more details about when she underwent the hair transformation but she did talk a little bit about her experience walking the red carpet with Vogue at the event.

Florence revealed a blonde bob in April
Florence revealed a blonde bob in April. Picture: Getty
She famously cut her hair whilst filming A Good Person
She famously cut her hair whilst filming A Good Person. Picture: MGM

"I believe it's like playing a part for a night," Florence told Emma Chamberlain at The Met, "For me, it's like what other version of me can we find this time?"

Florence is currently filming the romance movie We Live In Time with Andrew Garfield and it's rumoured that she could have made the change for the role.

But this wouldn't be the first time that the star cut her hair for a project, in fact, she convinced director Zach Braff to let her take a pair of scissors to her locks for the drama A Good Person; which was filmed in 2021 and came out in March of this year.

Florence Pugh really is a hair chameleon, we can't wait to see what look she sports next!

