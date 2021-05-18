The Ellen Show's Most Awkward Moments With One Direction, Taylor Swift And More

By Capital FM

The Ellen Show is coming to an end, but we still have these viral awkward moments to keep us occupied.

After nearly 20 years on air, The Ellen Show will be ending after wrapping up its 19th season. Every celeb you could think of has featured on the daytime talk show, with the likes of One Direction and Katy Perry making more memorable appearances.

Not only has the series racked up over a whopping 1,800 episodes on air, but also a lot of iconically awkward moments. Taylor Swift had been on the series an impressive 11 times but no interview has been as uncomfortable as her second time on The Ellen Show.

We've had a deep dive into the most viral moments of the show, compiling a list of cringe-worthy interviews with your favourite celebs.



Taylor Swift putting Joe Jonas 'on blast' on Ellen

How can we forget the moment that Taylor Swift outed Joe Jonas for breaking up with her on a 27-second phone call in 2008. The clip of the then 18-year-old understandably went viral after her confessional attitude toward their whirlwind romance.

Taylor returned to the show 11 years later where she declared that the most rebellious thing she did in her youth was "putting Joe Jonas on blast", to viewers surprise Ellen didn't even remember the viral moment occurring.

The renowned songwriter has since released a track from the vault, 'Mr Perfectly Fine', with her re-recordings of her second studio album 'Fearless', this track is rumoured to be about the fateful relationship with Jonas.

One Direction playing 'Never Have I Ever'

There's never a dull moment when Ellen would include a Never Have I Ever segment in her show. In this famously uncomfortable video, Ellen probes the One Direction members to talk about their love lives.

The host asks increasingly personal questions to the boy band with members growing sheepish throughout the segment. Ellen even exclaims to Harry Styles that he's "not allowed to lie" when he claims he's never had a song written about him before...

Ellen embarrasses Justin Bieber over nude paparazzi shots

Justin Bieber blushes as Ellen makes the controversial decision to display paparazzi photos taken of Bieber in the nude on holiday back in 2015.

Not only was the interaction very awkward but it led to many online disputing Ellen's questionable actions.

Ellen forgets about Katy Perry's first marriage

Katy Perry had an uncomfortable encounter when she made an appearance on the show in 2017. Ellen was in disbelief over Perry stating she'd been married before, so much so that Katy was forced to name-drop her ex-husband name on air.

Katy made a hand gesture to the producers to indicate that part of the interview should be cut out... luckily for us the awkward conversation faux pas remained and led to this viral moment!

Dakota Johnson calls out Ellen

Of course, this list wouldn't be complete without the wildly viral video that has been dubbed as 'the end of The Ellen Show'.

This hilarious clip of Dakota Johnson putting Ellen in her place after she falsely claims she was invited to her birthday party never gets old!

