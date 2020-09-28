When Did Sophie Turner Have Her Baby With Joe Jonas?

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have a baby girl. Picture: Getty

Sophie Turner’s latest baby bump pictures have fans asking ‘is Sophie Turner pregnant?’ but the star gave birth some time ago.

Sophie Turner, 24, shared un-seen photos from her pregnancy on Instagram on Sunday and, after keeping her baby news with Joe Jonas, 31, under the radar for so long, the posts had fans confused as to whether the couple have had their baby.

The Game of Thrones actress and the Jonas Brothers singer became parents over the summer, but Sophie has only just shared pictures of her baby bump.

Posting the photos to her 15.2 million followers, Sophie displayed her bump in a bikini for one set of snaps and in her pyjamas for another.

Sophie Turner gave birth to her baby in July 2020. Picture: Getty

The adorable photos had fans confused as to when Sophie gave birth, with one person writing: “Is she still pregnant or are these old pics?”

Here’s everything you need to know on when Sophie and Joe gave birth to their baby…

Has Sophie Turner had her baby?

Sophie has in fact had her baby with husband Joe Jonas, with the little one (named Willa) arriving almost exactly one year after they got married in France.

The couple never publicly confirmed their pregnancy news, but were papped out and about on multiple occasions with pregnant Sophie displaying her blossoming bump.

The news of the baby’s arrival was reported by tabloids online and the typically private couple are yet to share a photo of the little one or speak out about her arrival.

When did Sophie Turner give birth to her baby with Joe Jonas?

Sophie gave birth to her baby in July just as global lockdown restrictions were beginning to be lifted.

The couple apparently stayed “very cautious about who is around them and their newborn” amid the pandemic, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Did Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have a baby girl or boy?

Sophie and Joe had a baby girl, reportedly named Willa.

Willa is seemingly a tribute to Sophie’s time on Game of Thrones, where two characters appeared throughout the series with the moniker.

