Ekin-Su Addresses Fan Concerns Over Mysterious Shoulder Mark From Love Island Accident

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu revealed that she injured herself during an accident on Love Island after fans raised concerns over a pink mark on her shoulder.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has finally addressed what caused the pink mark on her shoulder that fans spotted whilst she was on Love Island.

The Turkish actress revealed that she had an accident in the villa that led to the scar after fans shared their concerns over the mysterious mark.

The 27-year-old reality star received a string of messages from fans about the suspicious spot as some people insisted she get it checked by a dermatologist as some were worried it could be ‘an early sign of skin cancer’.

However, Ekin-Su, who won Love Island 2022 with Davide Sanclimenti, assured fans the mark was nothing to worry about and explained where it came from.

Ekin-Su has addressed where the mark on her shoulder came from. Picture: ITV2

Love Island fans were left concerned over the burn on Ekin-Su's shoulder. Picture: ITV2

Ekin-Su told her Instagram followers in a video on Sunday night that the mark came about after she burnt her skin with a hair tong, adding that the resulting scar will go away in time.

She said: “Some people ask what that thing on my shoulder was. Guys, it’s not that deep. It’s literally just, when I was in the villa, I accidentally burned my shoulder with a hair clipper, and it left a scar, but it will go, so it’s nothing deep. I just wanted to let you know.”

This comes after a surge of tweets shared concern for the islander during her time in the villa, with one person tweeting: “Anyone else concerned about the mark/burn on Ekin’s shoulder?”

Ekin-Su and Davide won Love Island 2022. Picture: Shutterstock

Ekin-Su cleared up where she got the burn from on her shoulder. Picture: ITV2

“Whats on Ekin’s shoulder?” asked another concerned fan.

Another added at the time: “What is this thing in Ekin’s shoulder? It’s been there days.”

Fans are relieved that it’s finally been cleared up!

