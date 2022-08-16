Ekin-Su Suffered Panic Attack In Love Island & Reveals Paramedics Were Rushed To Villa

16 August 2022, 11:55

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu recalled the terrifying time on Love Island when she had a panic attack and medics were forced to step in.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu revealed that during her time on Love Island, she suffered a panic attack which led to paramedics being called into the villa.

The 27-year-old Turkish actress detailed the horrifying experience which wasn’t aired on our screens.

Joining ITV’s Lorraine, Ekin-Su revealed she was so worried about what was happening in Casa Amor with her beau Davide Sanclimenti, that she endured a panic attack.

Ekin-Su revealed she had a panic attack on Love Island
Ekin-Su revealed she had a panic attack on Love Island. Picture: ITV
Ekin-Su won Love Island 2022 with Davide
Ekin-Su won Love Island 2022 with Davide. Picture: Shutterstock

She explained: “You can't pretend or act on there. If you act your mask would eventually come off.

“In Casa Amor, obviously there was a moment… I don’t know… I’m gonna say this, medics came, I was having a mini panic attack because I was like, ‘oh no what’s Davide doing in Casa Amor? Is he with someone else?’

“And the medics were like, ‘Ekin it’s fine, just relax, what’s meant to be will be’. And you know, it all worked.”

Ekin-Su said she suffered a panic attack during Casa Amor
Ekin-Su said she suffered a panic attack during Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2
Ekin-Su said paramedics were forced to step in after having a panic attack
Ekin-Su said paramedics were forced to step in after having a panic attack. Picture: ITV2
Worrying about Davide in Casa Amor led to Ekin-Su's panic attack
Worrying about Davide in Casa Amor led to Ekin-Su's panic attack. Picture: @ekinsuofficial/Instagram

After winning Love Island 2022 with her Italian beau, the actress has gone on to secure a handful of lucrative deals already.

She’s already reportedly bagged the biggest clothing deal in Love Island history as she’s said to have signed a very lucrative deal with fashion brand Oh Polly for an eye-watering £1,000,000!

Ekin-Su and Davide have also confirmed they will be fronting their very own TV show on ITV2 as the pair are set to star in a travel series as they’ll be followed around by cameras as they embark on a road trip together of their native countries, Turkey and Italy.

