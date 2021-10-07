Ed Sheeran And Elton John Are Releasing A Christmas Song

Ed Sheeran announced a Christmas song with Sir Elton John. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

We have an Ed Sheeran X Elton John release coming this Christmas...

None other than pop sensation Ed Sheeran and musical icon Sir Elton John are finally collaborating on a song!

The long-time friends will be releasing a single this Christmas after months of speculation over the pair finally working together on a project.

The 'Bad Habits' singer confirmed to The Official Big Top 40 with Will Manning in September that he had recorded a track with the British music legend.

Now it's been revealed that the song in question is in fact a festive number!

Ed Sheeran and Elton John join musical forces. Picture: Getty

Last month the 'Shivers' songwriter told Will Manning on the UK's biggest chart show that "one day he [Elton] was like 'we should do a song.'"

"I went round his house and we wrote three songs and one of them is out of this world. It will be out after my album's out."

Sheeran went on to divulge more information about the collaboration to the Dutch radio station, NPO Radio 2, on Wednesday.

He revealed that the project had been in the works since the tail end of last year, Ed revealed: "Elton rang me on Christmas Day to say Merry Christmas. Elton rings me almost every single day. He said, 'Step Into Christmas' is Number 6 in the charts!"

'Step Into Christmas' was a holiday hit of Elton's back in 1973, it often re-enters the chart around the festive season.

Ed Sheeran announced the collaboration on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

Elton didn't beat around the bush and immediately propositioned Sheeran: "I want to do another Christmas song – will you do it with me?"

Sheeran didn't give away too much about the upcoming single, he simply told the Dutch station: "It's just me and him. It’s great."

"It's f****** great."

The hit-maker confessed that he was at first sceptical of recording a holiday tune but he soon came around to the unique opportunity.

Ed and Elton have been friends for years. Picture: Ed Sheeran/Instagram

Elton John finally works on a song with friend Ed Sheeran. Picture: Getty

"I was like 'Why the f*** am I not doing a Christmas song with Elton John? I might not be here tomorrow, this will be a f****** great way to celebrate Christmas.'"

It's an exciting time for both musicians as they are in the midst of releasing new music – Sheeran is gearing up for the arrival of his fourth studio album, 'Equals' (stylised as '=), later this month.

Meanwhile, Elton is putting out a collaborations project called 'The Lockdown Sessions', where he's worked with the likes of Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X and Charlie Puth!

