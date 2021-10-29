Ed Sheeran's Daughter: All The Details From Her Name To Her Age

29 October 2021, 17:12

All the details on Ed Sheeran's child
All the details on Ed Sheeran's child. Picture: Ed Sheeran/Instagram/Getty
Ed Sheeran is the proud father of one – here's all the info on his baby daughter with wife Cherry Seaborn.

Ed Sheeran is dominating the charts as well as living the family man lifestyle!

The 'Shivers' hitmaker married childhood friend Cherry Seaborn in February of 2019, the pair have since welcomed a daughter.

The 30-year-old star released his long-awaited fourth studio album, 'Equals' on October 29th, a record that makes several references to his wife and baby girl.

Here's everything you need to know about baby Sheeran, from her age to her name and when she was born.

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn have been dating since 2015
Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn have been dating since 2015. Picture: Ed Sheeran/Instagram

What’s the name of Ed Sheeran’s daughter?

Ed revealed the name of his newborn baby with Cherry on September 1st 2020.

He posted an adorable snap of tiny socks on a baby blanket to his Instagram and announced that “Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter”.

They named their bundle of joy Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran – what a beautiful name!

Ed Sheeran welcomed his first child last year
Ed Sheeran welcomed his first child last year. Picture: Getty

When was Lyra Seaborn Sheeran born?

The mega-hitmaker hasn’t revealed the exact birthdate of his only child, but we do know that baby Lyra was born sometime in August of 2020!

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn got married in February 2019
Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn got married in February 2019. Picture: Getty

How old is Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn's baby?

Ed and Cherry celebrated their daughter's first birthday this past summer!

The tight-lipped parents have decided to keep Lyra largely out of the spotlight so their celebrations remained private.

