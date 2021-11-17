Drake And Kanye West End 10-Year Long Feud With Unexpected Reunion

By Capital FM

Drake and Kanye West have buried the hatchet after years of being in a bitter feud.

Drake and Kanye West have finally put an end to their decade-long beef after years of feuding.

The two rappers were pictured together for the first time in years and the snap immediately sent fans into meltdown.

The ‘God’s Plan’ star invited Kanye to his $100million (£74million) Toronto mansion, where the artists gathered with their friends to celebrate their renewed friendship.

In a clip shared on Drake’s Instagram, the pair can be seen exchanging laughs as they party together.

Drake and Kanye West have reunited for the first time in years. Picture: @kanyewest/Instagram

Drake and Kanye have ended their decade-long feud. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, the Yeezy star shared a snap of him and Drake side-by-side with music executive J Prince, who is thought to have brought about the reunion.

Another clip shared to Kanye’s Instagram shows comedian Dave Chappelle making a toast to their highly-anticipated reunion, where he can be seen telling guests: “How lucky you are to be in Drake’s home, to make a toast that’s significant after all this culture’s been through.

“I’ll say it again – now make some noise for Kanye and Drake and make some noise for our reconciliation.”

It’s safe to say the internet has been sent into a meltdown over the two stars putting their feud aside after all these years, with their beef dating back to around 2009.

Drake was rumoured to have had an affair with Kanye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Picture: Alamy

Their feud became more bitter in recent years when rumours began swirling that Drake was involved with Kanye’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian, which led to many lyrics being aimed at each other over the years.

Speculation was also sparked that Drake changed the release date for his recent album ‘Certified Lover Boy’ to drop around the same time as Kanye’s latest project ‘Donda’.

Kanye called to bury the hatchet with Drake earlier this month, when he invited the ‘Laugh Now, Cry Later’ rapper to join him on stage at a special concert on December 7.

Following their link-up, fans are now hoping this means the concert will go ahead and the two legendary stars will go on to make music together!

