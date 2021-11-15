Kim Kardashian Jokes About 3 Failed Marriages In Hilarious Wedding Speech

Kim Kardashian joked about her three divorces in a wedding speech for her pal Simon Huck. Picture: @tracyromulus/Instagram/Getty

By Capital FM

Kim Kardashian poked fun at her three divorces during an emotional speech at her friend Simon Huck’s wedding.

Kim Kardashian gave a heartfelt, yet super funny speech at her friend Simon Huck’s wedding over the weekend.

The reality TV star – who divorced husband Kanye West earlier this year – got up on the microphone during Simon’s wedding to Phil Riportella and had all the guests in stitches as she joked about her three divorces.

Kim, who has tied the knot three times, first walked down the aisle when she married music producer Damon Thomas when she was 19 years old.

She then went on to famously marry NBA star Kris Humphries, before calling things off after 72 days.

Kim Kardashian made fun of her three divorces in a wedding speech. Picture: @tracyromulus/Instagram

Kim Kardashian was married to Kris Humphries for 72 days. Picture: Getty

The KUWTK star most recently announced her divorce from her husband of six years, Kanye West, with whom she shares four children - North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

When she got on stage to deliver the speech for Simon and Phil’s wedding celebration, Kim poked fun at her rocky love life, which ended up going viral.

In a clip posted by Derek Blasberg, Kim can be heard saying: “When Simon asked me to talk, I was a little bit confused because I haven’t really figured out this marriage thing myself…

“So I don’t know what kind of advice he thinks I’m going to give to you guys tonight.”

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February this year. Picture: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Shown is @KimKardashian giving a speech last night at @SimonHuck & Phil Riportella’s wedding rehearsal dinner! pic.twitter.com/wKrUzvcKVC — KKW FORMATION (@KKWFORMATION) November 14, 2021

In another video shared by Kim’s close pal Tracy Romulus, Kim went on to say: “I have known you, Simon, for 15 plus years. Phil, I’ve known you for a long time, and I know that this is going to work.

“I know real love when I see it.”

This comes as Kim is rumoured to be dating SNL star Pete Davidson.

