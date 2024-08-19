Doja Cat And Joseph Quinn Spark Dating Rumours Two Years After Noah Schnapp DM Drama

Are Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn dating? Picture: Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Amy Sussman/WireImage

By Katie Louise Smith

Doja Cat's interest in Joseph Quinn has been well documented on social media, and now it looks like the two might be a romantically involved.

Remember the chaotic Doja Cat and Noah Schnapp drama of 2022? When the Stranger Things star shared the private DMs Doja sent him asking if his co-star Joseph Quinn had a girlfriend? Well... we have a new update.

Two years after all that went down, Doja and Joseph have reportedly been spotted out and about in London this past weekend (Aug 18). In photos and videos shared by people on social media, the duo were seen holding hands and embracing while walking through the city. Others also reported that they were seen deep in conversation at a pub, and at a gig in Camden.

Doja and Joseph haven't spoken publicly or posted about their rumoured romance, but fans are absolutely living for their potential relationship and have been bringing up Doja's past comments about her crush on the actor.

Are Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn dating?

Doja Cat previously shared thirst tweets about Joseph Quinn. Picture: @dojacat via Twitter

Back in 2022, when Stranger Things 4 was in full swing and newcomer Joseph's star was well and truly on the rise, Doja tweeted: "joseph quinn fine as sh-t."

A few months later, Joseph's co-star Noah (who was 17 at the time) posted messages sent by Doja to him, asking him to set her up with Joseph.

Noah later apologised and the whole thing was settled offline, but not before Doja was heavily criticised for calling him out on Instagram Live, saying: "The fact that Noah did that, like went and posted a private conversation between me and him, is so unbelievably socially unaware and whack."

Joseph later responded to the entire saga, telling GQ that he found it "flattering".

Noah Schnapp previously exposed Doja Cat's DMs about Joseph Quinn. Picture: Noah Schnapp via Instagram

There's no confirmation that they're an official couple yet but based on the pics... It looks like manifestation truly works!

