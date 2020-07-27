Demi Lovato Shares Intimate Never-Before-Seen Proposal Pictures Following Engagement To Max Ehrich

27 July 2020, 08:59

Demi Lovato gave fans a glimpse of the night she was proposed to
Demi Lovato gave fans a glimpse of the night she was proposed to. Picture: Instagram

Demi Lovato has shared her super intimate proposal with fans after posting behind-the-scenes snaps with her fiancee Max Ehrich.

Demi Lovato is still in her own bubble after getting engaged to her boyfriend Max Ehrich on July 23 and she’s now gone on to share the romantic evening with her followers.

Taking to Instagram to post a string of behind-the-scenes glimpses of her and her actor beau at the beach, she penned: "Best night of my life... still soaking it all up.. I love you baby @maxehrich [sic] [ring emoji]."

Demi Lovato Tells Fans To Stop Mocking Mental Illness Amid Kanye West Mental Health Concerns

The romantic pictures received over 2million likes and thousands of fans and friends of the ‘I Love Me’ songstress took to the comments to send their well-wishes.

Max, himself, commented, writing: "Love you so much baby [heart emoji] more and more every moment.”

Max Ehrich gushed about his engagement to Demi Lovato
Max Ehrich gushed about his engagement to Demi Lovato. Picture: Instagram

Makeup artist to the stars, Jill Powell, added: "So happy for you!! Soak up every moment. You deserve it all. Love youuuu [sic] [heart emoji].”

One of Demi’s fans went on to add: “Lovatics are so damn happy for you [sic] [heart emoji].”

This comes after the former Disney star announced her engagement in a lengthy, heartfelt post on Instagram, last week, branding Max her ‘perfect partner’ and flashing her huge diamond ring.

She wrote: "When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his ‘little partner’ - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner.”

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have been together for four months
Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have been together for four months. Picture: Instagram

Demi continued: “I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too…

"I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage.

“I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!”

The couple has been dating since March this year and grew super close as they decided to spend lockdown together.

