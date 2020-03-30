Dani Dyer Slams Claims She 'Broke Down In Tears' During Audition For The Lead Role In ‘Our Girl’

Dani Dyer has denied she 'cried in the room' during her alleged 'Our Girl' audition. Picture: BBC

Dani Dyer has slammed claims she 'broke down in tears' during an alleged audition for 'Our Girl’.

The 24-year-old, who went on to appear on Love Island, took to Twitter to set the record straight.

She said although she 'hates to comment' she couldn't let it lie as it is 'absolute rubbish'.

She wrote: "Sorry I hate to comment. But this is absolute rubbish! Don’t they have more important things to write about? Other than making me out to be a nut case again (as usual!)"

Fans of the reality star rushed to support her, with one writing: "Don’t rise to it!! Ur better than that lovely, leave them to it!! as long as you, your family and friends know it’s rubbish then that’s all that matters. Keep being you."

Another added: "Ignore it beautiful."

Dani's career has gone from strength to strength since she appeared on the 2018 series of Love Island and won the show.

She’s since had many incredible opportunities come her way, including a book deal and the chance to launch her own clothing range.

She's also appeared on chat shows and even landed presenting gigs.

Despite juggling her reality star lifestyle, she’s still passionate about acting and her ambition is ‘to be known as more of an actress in five years’.

She told a tabloid back in March 2019: “I know the acting world is brutal, especially theatre, but I’d like to be known as more of an actress in five years. That’s what I want to be doing.

“I’d love to be in a serious drama and make people go ‘wow’.”

