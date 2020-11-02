Chrissy Teigen Gets Tattoo Tribute After Loss Of Baby Jack

Chrissy Teigen now has a tattoo as a permanent reminder of her baby son Jack. Picture: Getty / Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen will forever have her late son Jack in her heart, and now has his name on her wrist as a permanent reminder.

Chrissy Teigen revealed the new tattoo on her wrist honouring her baby son Jack, who died during complications just over halfway through pregnancy.

After opening up to fans about her and husband John Legend’s devastating loss, Chrissy has had a heartfelt tribute to their son inked on her wrist.

In elegant writing his name ‘Jack’ is tattooed into her skin.

Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend lost their baby boy in October. Picture: Getty

Chrissy Teigen has baby Jack's name tattooed on her wrist. Picture: Chrissy Teigen/Twitter

Chrissy shared the photo on Twitter while out for dinner with husband John.

The inking tribute comes a week after the model opened up about their devastating loss in an Instagram post, revealing they lost their baby son after Chrissy had serious bleeding at the 20-week mark in her pregnancy.

Alongside a detailed blog post of their traumatic experience, Chrissy wrote: “I didn’t know how to come back to real life so I wrote this piece for Medium with hopes that I can somehow move on but as soon as I posted it, tears flew out because it felt so....final. I don’t want to ever not remember jack.”

Since then, Chrissy has made a gradual return to social media and on Monday morning she publicly thanked one of her closest friends for donating blood in honour of baby Jack.

Chrissy Tiegen and John Legend lost their baby boy during complications. Picture: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

She wrote alongside a video montage of her friend and six others giving blood: “Ok, I tried writing this 4 times but the tears were too much. Here we go again, with my heart full of warmth and happiness. My friend @kimmiekyees sent me this with the caption 'Me and 6 of my friends donated blood to replace the 7 pints you were given in the hospital, in honor of baby Jack. I love you friend'."

Chrissy said she was “overwhelmed” by the gesture, writing on Instagram: “To do something like this for baby jack is just...I dunno. Beautiful.”

