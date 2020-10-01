Chrissy Teigen Instagram Flooded With Messages As Celebrity Pals Hear Of Baby Heartbreak

1 October 2020, 10:46

Chrissy Teigen's famous friends, including Kim Kardashian, have flooded her Instagram post.
Chrissy Teigen's famous friends, including Kim Kardashian, have flooded her Instagram post. Picture: instagram

Chrissy Teigen’s Instagram has been flooded with messages from celebrity pals, including Kim Kardashian, following her baby heartbreak with husband John Legend.

Chrissy Teigen announced on Instagram this morning that she has lost her child following pregnancy complications.

The model, who is married to John Legend, shared a heartbreaking post about her ‘deep pain’ and celebrity pals including Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber have now flooded the comments section with messages of support.

Chrissy Teigen's Instagram post has been flooded with messages of support from celebrities including Kim Kardashian.
Chrissy Teigen's Instagram post has been flooded with messages of support from celebrities including Kim Kardashian. Picture: instagram

“We’re always here for you and love you guys so much,” wrote SKIMs owner Kim.

Justin Bieber’s wife wrote: “I’m so so sorry. Thinking of you and John, praying for you guys and sending you so much love during this time.”

Actors Channing Tatum and Viola Davis also sent their love, with the latter penning: “So very sorry Chrissy and John. A big virtual huge of love, love, love… and more.”

Singer Charlie Puth told the celeb couple, ‘we love you and are here for you and your family,’ and Drag Race star Michelle Visage added: “Oh Chrissy. Words will never do to express the sorrow I have for you and your family. God bless you all.”

Messages of support have been sent to Chrissy and her family.
Messages of support have been sent to Chrissy and her family. Picture: instagram

Chrissy had been keeping fans up to date with her pregnancy on social media over the past few months and was recently placed on bed rest after having a second blood transfusion which she insisted sounded ‘more dramatic than it is’.

However, she revealed in her heartbroken post today that doctors were ‘unable to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed,’ despite their efforts.

“It wasn’t enough,” she wrote.

Her full post read: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital.  But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack.  So he will always be Jack to us.  Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.

“To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive.  We will always love you.

“Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers.  We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.

“We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience.  But everyday can’t be full of sunshine.  On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

