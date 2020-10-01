Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Lose Third Child Due To Complications During Pregnancy

1 October 2020, 06:49 | Updated: 1 October 2020, 07:03

Chrissy Teigen announced they lost their baby boy, Jack
Chrissy Teigen announced they lost their baby boy, Jack. Picture: Twitter (L); Getty (R)

In an emotional post, Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend had lost their baby boy, who they had already named Jack.

Chrissy Teigen took to social media to share the heartbreaking news that she and John Legend had lost their third child, after complications during the pregnancy.

Writing to her 13.1 million Twitter followers, the Lip Sync Battle star asked how it could be real as she was leaving the hospital "with no baby".

Chrissy Teigen had been sharing regular updates with her third pregnancy
Chrissy Teigen had been sharing regular updates with her third pregnancy. Picture: Instagram

In the heartfelt post, she also shared a devastating photo of her crying on her hospital bed, as she wrote "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before.

"We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough," said Chrissy, who made her way to a hospital last week after continual bleeding.

"We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen had already named their third child Jack
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen had already named their third child Jack. Picture: Instagram

"To our Jack - I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.

"Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.

"We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we've been able to experience. But everyday can't be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it," finished Chrissy, also sharing several heartbreaking photos to Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital.  But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack.  So he will always be Jack to us.  Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive.  We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers.  We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience.  But everyday can’t be full of sunshine.  On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

John Legend shared Chrissy's post, clearly devastated, simply writing "We love you, Jack" accompanied by five black heart emojis.

Many of their friends shared support for the couple, with Kim Kardashian saying "We're always here for you and love you guys so much," whilst Hailey Bieber wrote "I'm so so sorry. Thinking of you and John, praying for you guys and sending you so much love during this time."

