Chrissy Teigen Explains Why She Shared Baby Loss Photos As She Breaks Silence With Essay

Chrissy Teigen has penned an essay for Medium about her baby loss. Picture: PA images/Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen has explained why she decided to share her pregnancy loss photos with the world in an essay.

Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend announced to the world that their third child, a son named Jack, had tragically died earlier this month.

Since the traumatic event, Chrissy has barely been active on social media.

Chrissy Teigen shared several heartbreaking photographs with the world to announce her third child - a son named Jack - has died. Picture: Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

However, she’s now broken her silence to share an essay which she has penned for Medium.

In the post, the model opens up about why she decided to share her pregnancy loss photos and reveals John ‘hated’ taking them.

She says: "I had asked my mom and John to take pictures, no matter how uncomfortable it was. I explained to a very hesitant John that I needed them, and that I did NOT want to have to ever ask. That he just had to do it. He hated it. I could tell. It didn’t make sense to him at the time. But I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after Luna and Miles. And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story."

She shared a screenshot of her words on Instagram, which she captioned: “I didn’t know how to come back to real life so I wrote this piece for Medium with hopes that I can somehow move on but as soon as I posted it, tears flew out because it felt so....final.

Chrissy Teigen shared a screenshot of her essay on Instagram with her 32.9million followers. Picture: instagram

“I don’t want to ever not remember Jack.

“Thank you to everyone who has been so kind. Thank you to the incredible doctors who tried so hard to make our third life a reality.

“Thank you to my friends and family and our entire household for taking care of me through all the adult diaper changes, bed rest and random hugs.

“Thank you John for being my best friend and love of my life. A lot of people think of the woman in times like this but I will never forget that john also suffered through these past months, while doing everything he could to take care of me.

“I am surrounded, in a human therapy blanket of love.

“I am grateful and healing and feel so incredibly lucky to witness such love.”

