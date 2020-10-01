Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Relationship: When They Met And When They Got Married

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are one of the cutest couples in showbiz. But how did they meet and when did they get married? Picture: PA images

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are the ultimate relationship goals. But when did they meet and when did they get married?

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are one of the most loved-up couples in the business.

The pair often share adorable posts on social media about each other and give fans a glimpse into their hectic family life.

Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Look Incredible Together At The Oscars

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend often give fans a glimpse of their loved-up relationship on social media. Picture: PA images

But when did they meet and when did they get married? Let’s take a look…

When did Chrissy Teigen and John Legend meet?

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend met on the set of John’s 2007 music video 'Stereo’ and the pair later revealed they hooked up that night and 'didn't ever say goodbye' after the encounter.

Opening up about it during an interview with Wendy Williams back in 2014, Chrissy said: “We did the music video, we were together for like 12 hours.

“We spent the entire day together, me in my underwear, him in a full suit, and I went to say goodbye to him, to his hotel and we didn’t ever say goodbye that night.”

When did Chrissy Teigen and John Legend get married?

Chrissy and John got married in a lavish ceremony in Italy in 2013. However, Chrissy later revealed they had to legally tie the knot in a New York City courthouse shortly after as they ‘didn’t realise’ their Italian wedding ‘would not be recognised’.

She told E! News: “We actually got married after going to a couple Fashion Week shows at Vera Wang, ironically who actually did my dress, but we got married at the courthouse right after.

“We are dumb and didn’t realize that our Italian wedding would not be recognized unless we had a real ceremony in New York City. So Irina Shayk was our witness—the most beautiful woman on earth!”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News