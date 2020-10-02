Chrissy Teigen’s Mum Sobs As She Cradles Late Grandson Jack In Heartbreaking Video

Chrissy Teigen's mum has shared a heartbroken video of the moment she met her late grandson, Jack. Picture: instagram

Chrissy Teigen’s mum has shared a heartbreaking video of her late grandson.

Chrissy Teigen announced to the world yesterday that she had tragically lost her third child due to complications.

Her mum, Vilailuck, has now shared a heartbreaking video of the moment she got to meet her late grandson, who Chrissy and husband John Legend named Jack, at the hospital.

Chrissy Teigen Instagram Flooded With Messages As Celebrity Pals Hear Of Baby Heartbreak

She captioned the post: “My heart aches love you so much baby Jack.”

In the video, a hospital worker tells Vilailuck, ‘you can touch him if you want’.

The devastated grandmother then gently kisses the little boy.

Chrissy had been keeping fans up to date with her pregnancy journey on social media, which is why she’s made the decision to be so transparent about her loss on social media.

Announcing the death of her little boy, she wrote on Instagram: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.

“To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.

“Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.

“We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

If you've been affected by the issues in this article, visit Miscarriage Association for help and support.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News