Chrissy Teigen’s Mum Sobs As She Cradles Late Grandson Jack In Heartbreaking Video

2 October 2020, 10:20 | Updated: 2 October 2020, 10:24

Chrissy Teigen's mum has shared a heartbroken video of the moment she met her late grandson, Jack.
Chrissy Teigen's mum has shared a heartbroken video of the moment she met her late grandson, Jack. Picture: instagram

Chrissy Teigen’s mum has shared a heartbreaking video of her late grandson.

Chrissy Teigen announced to the world yesterday that she had tragically lost her third child due to complications.

Her mum, Vilailuck, has now shared a heartbreaking video of the moment she got to meet her late grandson, who Chrissy and husband John Legend named Jack, at the hospital.

Chrissy Teigen Instagram Flooded With Messages As Celebrity Pals Hear Of Baby Heartbreak

She captioned the post: “My heart aches love you so much baby Jack.”

In the video, a hospital worker tells Vilailuck, ‘you can touch him if you want’.

The devastated grandmother then gently kisses the little boy.

Chrissy had been keeping fans up to date with her pregnancy journey on social media, which is why she’s made the decision to be so transparent about her loss on social media.

Announcing the death of her little boy, she wrote on Instagram: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital.  But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack.  So he will always be Jack to us.  Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.

“To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive.  We will always love you.

“Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers.  We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.

“We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience.  But everyday can’t be full of sunshine.  On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

If you've been affected by the issues in this article, visit Miscarriage Association for help and support.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News

More News

See more More News

Cardi B raps on Blackpink's new album

Cardi B Reveals The Original X-Rated Lyrics She Wanted To Include In Blackpink Collaboration
Stranger Things 4's writers have revealed more clues

Stranger Things 4 Hint At New Series Storyline With Two Behind-The-Scenes Pictures

TV & Film

Complete this quiz to see if you can stop Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello from being photo'd kissing

QUIZ: Can You Stop Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello From Being Papped Kissing?

Shawn Mendes

Perrie Edwards craves her childhood again after having bad day

Perrie Edwards Hits Back At 'Ungrateful' Claims After Venting About Having A Bad Day

Zara McDermott has publicly apologised to ex Sam Thompson after cheating on him

Zara McDermott Addresses Cheating On Sam Thompson As She Publicly Asks For His Forgiveness

HRVY reveals he's got COVID-19 in Instagram story

WATCH: HRVY Breaks Silence After COVID-19 Diagnosis Throws Strictly Journey Off Track

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Exclusive
Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes'

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about bringing back Hannah Montana

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Shares Plans On Bringing Back Hannah Montana

Exclusive
Little Mix spoke about 'Guitar Boy' from Little Mix: The Search

WATCH: Little Mix Share Their Funniest, Most Wild Audition From The Search

Exclusive
Ruth Jones hinted a second Gavin & Stacey episode could come within a decade

WATCH: Ruth Jones Hints At A Second Gavin & Stacey Reunion Episode

Exclusive
James Arthur shut down rumours that he was beefing with Lewis Capaldi

WATCH: James Arthur Denies Feud With Lewis Capaldi