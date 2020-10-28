Chrissy Teigen: Age, Ethnicity & Instagram Revealed

Chrissy Teigen is the queen of everything. But what's her age, ethnicity and Instagram? Picture: instagram

Chrissy Teigen is the wife of singer John Legend and she’s also a business woman, social media queen and model, with a huge net worth.

But what’s her age, what’s her ethnicity and what’s her Instagram handle? Let’s take a look…

Chrissy is a wife and mother as well as a savvy business woman and social media queen. Picture: instagram

What is Chrissy Teigen’s age? How old is she?

Chrissy Teigen is 34 years old.

What is Chrissy Teigen’s Instagram handle?

Chrissy’s Instagram handle is @chrissyteigen and she currently has 32.9million followers on the platform.

She often shares snaps of her adorable children and recipes from her Cravings By Chrissy Teigen cook book.

What is Chrissy Teigen’s ethnicity?

Chrissy was born in Delta, Utah, however, her mother is from Thailand and her dad is of Norwegian ancestry.

What is Chrissy Teigen’s net worth?

Chrissy reportedly has a total net worth of $75 million!

She’s amassed her huge fortune through real estate and other business endeavours.

