Tristan Thompson Spotted Holding Hands With Mystery Woman Days After Baby News With Khloé Kardashian

Tristan Thompson is expecting his second child with Khloé Kardashian. Picture: Alamy / Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Tristan Thompson was seen leaving a nightclub in Mykonos hand-in-hand with a mystery woman ahead of the ‘imminent’ birth of his baby boy with ex Khloé Kardashian.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have had a tumultuous relationship since they started dating in 2016 and the NBA player has hit the headlines yet again after he was pictured leaving a club in Greece with a brunette woman.

Tristan and the mystery woman were filmed walking through the streets hand-in-hand, just a few days after it emerged he and ex Khloé are expecting their second child together. Their first, True, was born in 2018.

According to TMZ, he’d been partying at a club called Bonbonniere where it's thought he met the woman.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been on and off since 2016. Picture: Getty

Khloé Kardashian gave birth to daughter True in 2018. Picture: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Days prior, Khloé’s representatives confirmed the couple’s baby news after it was revealed they’re expecting their second child via surrogate.

It’s reported the surrogate became pregnant just a month before Khloé discovered Tristan was expecting a baby with a woman named Maralee Nichols following a brief relationship he’d tried to keep secret.

He first became a parent with ex Jordan Craig, who he shares son Prince, five, with.

According to People, Khloé wants to keep Tristan close when they welcome their second baby, as she doesn’t consider herself a ‘single mum’.

Tristan Thompson is about to become a dad for the fourth time. Picture: Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian said she wanted a sibling for daughter True. Picture: Tristan Thompson/Instagram

In a statement, Khloé’s reps told E! Online: “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.

“We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family."

Khloé has voiced in multiple episodes of The Kardashians she’d like a sibling for True.

