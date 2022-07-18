Khloe Kardashian And Scott Disick: Inside Their Friendship As Dating Rumours Surface

18 July 2022, 16:33

Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick
Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick are always there for each other. Picture: Getty
Kardashian's star Khloe and Scott have an unbreakable bond but their relationship is starting to confuse fans - so are they dating? Here's a look at their best moments.

Khloe Kardashian is having a big year - she's released a new reality TV show with her family, attended big sister Kourtney Kardashian's wedding and of course, has confirmed she's welcoming her second baby with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

And now, to top it all off, Kim Kardashian's younger sister is constantly finding her romantic life linked to family member Scott Disick as fans begin to question if their strong friendship is more than just that.

Rumours Khloe and Scott are dating have been on and off for a while due to the flirty nature of their humour, however, many followers of the Kardashian family are certain there's nothing more than a solid friendship here.

All The Clues That Kylie Jenner Has Finally Settled On Her Son’s Name

Fans Call Out The Kardashians For Faking Scene In Season Finale

So, after being in each other's lives for more than a decade, and being one of the strongest relationships to ever come out of the Kardashians, here's a look at Khloe and Scott's friendship moments:

Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick on the Kardashians set
Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick are full of flirty banter which causes confusion. Picture: Alamy

Are Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick dating?

No - Khloe and Scott are nothing more than family to one another despite the rumours.

Reports began after the pair shared some flirty 'banter' scenes during the new Hulu show - which is expected to drop a second season soon - which caused some confusion for fans.

Khloe is currently not dating as she awaits the arrival of her second child and Scott is rumoured to be dating Rebecca Donaldson.

Khloe gives Scott the honest truth

One of the best things about their friendship is the honesty between the two. Recently, the Kardashian family found themselves trying to balance their relationship with Scott, along with Kourtney Kardashian's new romance with Travis Barker.

As the family tried to figure it all out, it was Khloe who found herself as the peacekeeper which Scott found helpful.

Khloe Kardashian hugging Scott Disick
Khloe Kardashian has supported Scott Disick through his break ups. Picture: Alamy

Brother and sister bond

After years of knowing one another, Khloe has described Scott as having another brother which he agrees with.

Many sources have confirmed he's found himself extremely protective of her, especially when it comes down to her romantic relationships. You can often find him sticking up for her against Instagram trolls too.

Auntie KoKo

Khloe is also an amazing aunt to Scott and Kourtney's three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign.

Scott and True's mum often get together for playdates making that family bond all that more stronger.

Khloe and Scott the pranksters

The early Keeping Up With The Kardashians days were always that much more enjoyable when Khloe and Scott were on a pranking mission. Who could forget when they tricked Kris Jenner into buying expensive art when really it was Khloe's painting?

Bring them back for the Hulu series we say!

Support buddies

They've both had a tough time personally in recent years but they've always had each other's backs. Khloe even shared a photo of a beautiful bouquet of flowers Scott sent when Tristan's cheating scandal was uncovered.

