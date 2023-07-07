Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Spent Fourth Of July Together And Our Hearts Are So Happy

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez spent Fourth of July together. Picture: Getty/Taylor Swift/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's friendship has stood the test of time.

Taylor Swift took some well-needed down time from The Eras Tour to celebrate Independence Day with her girl friends and Selena Gomez was among the besties she celebrated with.

Returning to her ultimate party house on Rhode Island, Taylor invited HAIM sisters Este, Danielle and Alana as well as Selena and some more pals to mark the occasion with her.

On the same day Taylor released 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' she uploaded a bunch of photos from their celebrations to Instagram and it looked like the group had the best time celebrating by the beach.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been friends for years. Picture: Getty

Among the beach-side snaps Tay uploaded some polaroids of the girls partying in Taylor's kitchen.

The 'Dear John' singer closed the carousel with a stunning photo of herself looking sun-kissed as she perched on a wall with the sea behind her, wearing an off-shoulder floral blue dress.

She captioned her post: "Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighbourhood independent girlies," adding ahead of her concert: "See you tonight Kansas Cityyy."

Taylor and Selena have been friends for years, since 2008 in fact, and they constantly support one another both publicly and privately.

Selena Gomez models new Rare Beauty lip oils

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift in 2016. Picture: Getty

From birthdays and milestones to career achievements, the stars have expressed their love for one another for years and have shared in multiple interviews the fact they speak almost every day.

Selena's often been spotted at the side of the stage when Taylor's in town for her concert.

