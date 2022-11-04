Selena Gomez Felt ‘Haunted’ By Relationship With Justin Bieber

4 November 2022, 15:48

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Selena Gomez has opened up for the first time about the end of her relationship with Justin Bieber.

Selena Gomez’s Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind and Me, gives an intimate look at the singer’s life over the past six years, including how she coped with her very public split from Justin Bieber.

Justin and Selena split in 2018 and he went on to marry now-wife Hailey Bieber later that year.

Is Taylor Swift Hinting At A Collaboration With Selena Gomez?

In 2020, Selena released her album ‘Rare’ and it included heartbreak ballads, like ‘Lose You to Love Me’ and empowering bops such as ‘Look at Her Now’.

Selena Gomez's 'My Mind & Me' is on Apple TV+
Selena Gomez's 'My Mind & Me' is on Apple TV+. Picture: Apple TV+
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber split in 2018
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber split in 2018. Picture: Alamy

During My Mind and Me, Selena opened up on how writing ‘Lose You to Love Me’ and how she felt ‘haunted by a past relationship.’

"I text Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter and said, 'I think I'm ready to just say I'm sad,'" she explained. "We wrote the song in 45 minutes. The fastest song I've ever written." 

Selena went on: “It's about more than a lost love. It’s me learning to choose myself, to choose life, but also hoping that people can find grace and peace in that too. The song is about knowing that you completely lost every part of who you are just to rediscover yourself again."

The former Disney child star said dealing with her breakup in the public eye made things even harder.

Selena Gomez said she was 'haunted' by her split from Justin Bieber
Selena Gomez said she was 'haunted' by her split from Justin Bieber. Picture: Apple TV+
Selena Gomez said her split from Justin Bieber was 'the best thing that ever happened' to her
Selena Gomez said her split from Justin Bieber was 'the best thing that ever happened' to her. Picture: Apple TV+

She continued: “Everything was so public. I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of. Then I just moved past it, and I wasn't afraid anymore." 

Selena went on to call the breakup ‘the best thing that ever happened to me.’

"I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever and then just forgetting everything at the drop of the hand, it was really confusing," she explained. "But I just think that needed to happen and ultimately it was the best thing that ever happened to me."

The 30-year-old doesn’t go into detail about her relationship with Justin, who she was with on-and-off for eight years from 2010, but she’s very open about the effects their split had on her.

My Mind and Me is streaming on Apple TV+ now.

