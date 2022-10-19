What Were Selena Gomez & Hailey Bieber Talking About At The Gala?

What did Selena and Hailey talk about? Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Reports surface that Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez's chat was quite a long one – here's what the pair apparently spoke about!

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber sent the internet into a meltdown when pictures emerged of the pair posing together and hugging during the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Long-standing rumours of a rift between the two beauties have swirled for years, with Selena, 30, and Hailey, 25 being constantly pitted against one another due to their respective relationships with Justin Bieber.

It's unlikely that you've been able to browse the web in recent days without coming across the now-infamous string of photos of the ladies catching up – but now fans want to know what they were talking about...

Reports have surfaced that the musician and model were chatting for quite some time and some sources have even revealed what they spoke about.

Hailey apparently knew Selena was going to be in attendance. Picture: Alamy

Selena and Hailey had allegedly "squashed" any drama. Picture: Alamy

An insider told HollywoodLife that the stars had an honest and candid chat, they revealed: “Hailey said that they talked for quite some time and although they did not get into anything too deep, they were able to be real with each other about where they are now."

The source claims that Hailey – who married Justin back in September 2018 – and Selena kept the conversation light and didn't hash out any details of their alleged feuds.

They told the publication: "Selena knows that this was a long time coming and she has nothing but love for Hailey and Justin.

"She told her this," the source explained, "there is nothing left to talk about here and they are both hoping that this finally puts any misconceptions about them to rest."

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber pose for photos together at the Academy Museum Gala. pic.twitter.com/6sr5NpjI1A — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 16, 2022

Another insider told HollywoodLife that prior to the gala, they had already “squashed” their issues and were expecting to see each other at the event.

“Hailey knew Selena was going to be attending the gala but she didn’t see her until they were already inside the museum. Hailey knows she has her whole life in front of her and she doesn’t want this false narrative to continue forever," the source continued.

They revealed that the pair found it "really lovely being able to put this behind them".

"The last thing in the world she wants is to have drama with anybody, let alone someone she completely respects as a woman.”

