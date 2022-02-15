Pete Davidson’s Friend Judd Apatow Takes Dig At Kanye West

Pete Davidson's director friend Judd Apatow poked fun at Kanye West's Super Bowl look. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Judd Apatow came for Kanye West at the Super Bowl, after the rapper’s public firings at Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Director Judd Apatow and Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson have been friends for years, so when Judd noticed he was sat by Kanye West at the Super Bowl after the rapper’s public criticism of Pete on social media over the weekend, he seemingly couldn’t resist poking fun at Ye.

Pete is of course Ye's ex-wife Kim Karadshian’s new boyfriend and over the weekend Kanye shared a private DM from the SNL star as well as accusing him of dating Hilary Clinton and crossing him out of a photo.

After Apatow, who's the father of Euphoria actress Maude, spotted the ‘Donda’ rapper just two rows in front of him – where he was wearing a ski mask sat beside kids North, 8, and Saint, 6 – he took to Instagram to mock Ye’s choice of face-wear, a fashion piece he has been regularly wearing lately.

Pete Davidson and Judd Apatow worked together on the The King of Staten Island. Picture: Getty

He wrote alongside a photo of the rapper: “I’m sitting near Kanye. He seems very hot and sweaty in the mask. I overheard him say, ‘man I wish I didn’t go with the mask today, but now that I’m in it I can’t really bail on it. Do you think I could lose it at half time? Seems like a logical place to make a change.’

“His friends said, ‘no. You have to commit.’ Then Kanye said ‘I wish we would have cut some more vents in this thing.’ Then his pal said, ‘I told you to go with the creepy contact lenses but you didn’t listen. You never listen.’ Go Rams!”

The producer followed-up the post with another upload, of Kanye without his ski mask, writing in the caption: “I got too hot. I can’t do it.”

Kanye did soon respond however, referencing Pete’s Hilary Clinton tattoo which he is in the process of having lasered off along with hundreds of his other inkings.

“This what happens when you don’t get the Hilary tattoo,” Ye responded.

Judd later replied: “I think your plan is backfiring. I just gained 28 followers.”

Kanye’s now-ex girlfriend Julia Fox also spotted the post, replying with a string of laughing face emojis.

On Monday Julia confirmed she and Ye are no longer dating after having a whirlwind relationship since the they met on New Year’s Eve.

