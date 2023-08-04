Molly-Mae Hague Had Hilarious 'Fall Out' With Tommy Fury Moments Before Proposal

Molly-Mae reveals she nearly had a row with Tommy Fury before engagement

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Kathryn Knight

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury had a ‘bicker’ moments before he proposed.

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up in more detail about her engagement to Tommy Fury after he got down on one knee four years after they met on Love Island.

The 24-year-old posted a YouTube video titled ‘Engagement Story Time/Q&A’ in which she answered all of fans’ biggest questions about the milestone occasion.

As she shared more details on how Tommy and her team pulled off the ultimate surprise, she explained that as they prepared to leave the hotel they took photos together on Tommy’s phone but she became suspicious when he didn’t show them to her.

Tommy Fury proposed to Molly-Mae with a huge diamond ring. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

Tommy Fury set up a romantic cliff-side location to get down on one knee. Picture: Molly-Mae/Instagram

Tommy Fury pulled off a huge surprise to propose to Molly. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

“I said to Tommy, ‘can I have a look at the pictures on your phone? So I can Airdrop them over to my phone.’ And he was suddenly acting all shady like, ‘erm, yeah, let me just reply to my dad about something’ and he just started acting really weird.”

Molly said her mind began ‘doing somersaults’, adding: “Four years into our relationship and suddenly he’s acting shady about me going on his phone.”

She said she began ‘thinking the worst’ questioning what he was hiding from her.

“I’m not joking,” she added. “I was looking outside the window like I was in a sad music video thinking, ‘why is he not letting me on his phone?’ Little did I know it was a million pictures of the set up, of the flowers, Ruth Anne doing a soundcheck.”

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae have been together since Love Island 2019. Picture: Getty

Molly said that after they arrived at what she thought was a Net-A-Porter event, Tommy ‘sprinted’ out of the car and she was left thinking he’d run away because they’d ‘fully fallen out.’

Someone from the hotel then opened Molly’s door and handed her a letter, which read: “Tonight we’re here to celebrate something more special than you think.”

“The second I opened that letter everything clicked,” Molly-Mae said, adding she felt ‘more relief than anything’ that Tommy wasn’t up to anything suspicious.

Tommy had organised for one of Molly-Mae’s favourite singers Ruth Anne to sing ‘The Vow’ as he got down on one knee, as it was the song that played in the last episode of Love Island when they made their declarations to one another.

Jonas Brothers reveal why they DITCHED their purity rings | Fan Mail | Capital

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital