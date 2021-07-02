Love Island’s Shannon Singh Returns To Instagram After Shock Villa Exit

Shannon Singh has broken her Instagram silence. Picture: Shannon Singh/Instagram

Shannon Singh has broken her Instagram silence after she was booted from the Love Island villa in a shock move.

Shannon Singh was only in the Love Island villa for three days before she was savagely dumped when Chloe Burrows coupled up with her partner Aaron Francis.

The model has now returned to Instagram to share a bikini-clad snap of herself by a swimming pool, saying she’s “gutted” to have left the ITV2 show.

She wrote: “IM BACK EVERYONE! cannot believe the amount of support I’ve received I love every single one of you!!

Shannon Singh was dumped from Love Island in a shock move. Picture: ITV2

“Thank you to my best friend for life @rubykellll for running my socials whilst I was gone- gutted but SO grateful for the opportunity.”

She also urged her followers: “Everyone please #bekind.”

Moments after Shannon was booted from the villa, viewers came up with their own theory she would be returning to the show later on.

Fans hoped she might return in the Casa Amor part of the series, when new islanders are introduced to shake things up and turn some heads.

However, her latest Insta post has no doubt put an end to the speculation after she tagged her location as London despite being poolside in the picture.

Shannon’s exit came as a shock to herself and the islanders as well as fans, after she received a text dumping her from the villa moments after Chloe picked Aaron.

