Lamar Odom Weighs In On Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson’s Baby News

Lamar Odom said Khloé Kardashian could have 'hollered at him' for another baby. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Khloé Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom has had his say on the news she’s expecting her second baby with on-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Lamar Odom has spoken out on the news ex-wife Khloé Kardashian is expecting another baby with Tristan Thompson via surrogate, joking she could have asked him.

Nine years after they divorced Lamar said he would have gladly fathered a child with The Kardashians star, who already shares daughter True, four, with Tristan.

“She could have hollered at me for that,” he told Page Six.

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian were married for four years. Picture: Getty

Earlier in July it was confirmed by Khloé’s rep that she and Tristan are preparing to welcome their second child imminently.

Khloé and Lamar were married four four years until 2013 when Khloé filed for divorce in December that year.

In 2015 Lamar was found unconscious in a brothel from a near-fatal overdose and was rushed to hospital. In the months to follow Khloé and her family rallied around him as he recovered.

She started dating Tristan in 2016 and they welcomed daughter True in 2018.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed True in 2018. Picture: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

However they’ve had a tumultuous relationship since before their little girl was born, with Tristan accused of cheating on Khloé days before she went into labour.

A year later he kissed their family friend and Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods but he and Khloé still managed to reconcile their relationship.

They’ve had an on-off romance ever since and in 2021 he fathered his third child; with Maralee Nichols who welcomed a son called Theo following a brief fling with the NBA player.

