Kylie Jenner’s Boyfriend Travis Scott Deleted Instagram To Prove His Loyalty To His Baby Mama

Travis Scott deleted Instagram to 'prove his loyalty' to Kylie Jenner. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott sparked concern about their relationship when the rapper deleted his Instagram account amid reports he’d been unfaithful to his baby mama, but it’s since been revealed all is not as it seems.

After the Kardashian drama surrounding Khloe, her ex Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods, fans were left fearing for Kylie Jenner’s relationship with Travis Scott, the father of her daughter, Stormi, after rumours emerged the lip kit queen found some suspicious messages in his DMs.

Travis deleted his Instagram shortly after the reports, fuelling speculation their relationship was under strain after cancelling some of his Astroworld tour dates and flying back home to be with his girlfriend.

Khloe Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Put Jordyn Woods And Tristan Thompson Scandal Behind Them As The Sisters Come Together For Roller Disco

But it has now been claimed the Sicko Mode singer deleted his Instagram to prove his loyalty to Kylie.

Insiders told TMZ Kylie saw the messages as “evidence” her beau had been unfaithful, but he insisted it was just an innocent flirt.

He apparently decided the best way to prove his loyalty to his girlfriend and their daughter was to delete his account.

Continuing to try and prove his commitment to Kylie, Travis gave her a shout out during his concert in New York days after the cheating allegations, screaming: “Love you, wifey!” at the end of the show.

If there’s anything we’ve learnt these past few weeks, it’s not to mess with the Kardashians.

> Download Our App To Keep Up With All The Latest Kardashian News