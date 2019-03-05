Kylie Jenner’s Boyfriend Travis Scott Deleted Instagram To Prove His Loyalty To His Baby Mama

5 March 2019, 15:53

Travis Scott deleted Instagram to 'prove his loyalty' to Kylie Jenner
Travis Scott deleted Instagram to 'prove his loyalty' to Kylie Jenner. Picture: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott sparked concern about their relationship when the rapper deleted his Instagram account amid reports he’d been unfaithful to his baby mama, but it’s since been revealed all is not as it seems.

After the Kardashian drama surrounding Khloe, her ex Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods, fans were left fearing for Kylie Jenner’s relationship with Travis Scott, the father of her daughter, Stormi, after rumours emerged the lip kit queen found some suspicious messages in his DMs.

Travis deleted his Instagram shortly after the reports, fuelling speculation their relationship was under strain after cancelling some of his Astroworld tour dates and flying back home to be with his girlfriend.

Khloe Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Put Jordyn Woods And Tristan Thompson Scandal Behind Them As The Sisters Come Together For Roller Disco

But it has now been claimed the Sicko Mode singer deleted his Instagram to prove his loyalty to Kylie.

Insiders told TMZ Kylie saw the messages as “evidence” her beau had been unfaithful, but he insisted it was just an innocent flirt.

He apparently decided the best way to prove his loyalty to his girlfriend and their daughter was to delete his account.

Continuing to try and prove his commitment to Kylie, Travis gave her a shout out during his concert in New York days after the cheating allegations, screaming: “Love you, wifey!” at the end of the show.

If there’s anything we’ve learnt these past few weeks, it’s not to mess with the Kardashians.

> Download Our App To Keep Up With All The Latest Kardashian News

Latest News

See more Latest News

Georgia Steel was caught hooking up with Malique Thompson-Dwyer.

Georgia Steel Breaks Celebs Go Dating Rules… By Kissing Fellow Celeb Malique Thompson-Dwyer

TV & Film

Chelsee Healey isn't going down well with Celebs Go Dating viewers.

Fans Urge Chelsee Healey To Quit Celebs Go Dating After She’s ‘Rude’ To Most Of Her Dates

TV & Film

Madison Beer plays Capital's 'Finish The Lyric'

Madison Beer Covers Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber In 'Finish The Lyric'
Louis Tomlinson fans unlock 'Two Of Us' video clip

WATCH: Louis Tomlinson's 'Two Of Us' Video Clip From Scavenger Hunt

Louis Tomlinson

Megan Barton-Hanson hit back at criticism over her new campaign with Avon

Megan Barton-Hanson Fires Back At Critics After Backlash Over Power Of Beauty Campaign

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Whether in a relationship or single, these ladies are serious #goals.

From Khloe Kardashian To Ariana Grande - 5 Fierce Female Celebs Who Prove You Don't Need A Man
Nick Jonas and Demi Lovato

Nick Jonas And Demi Lovato: The Pop Duo's Friendship In Pictures

Nick Jonas

Queer Eye returns to Netflix on 15 March

Queer Eye Fab Five's Instagram Handles Revealed: Profiles Of Tan, Jonathan, Antoni, Karamo, and Bobby
Jordyn Woods's transformation throughout the years

Jordyn Woods Before And After: We Take A Look At Her Transformation Over The Years
Friendships just don't get any cuter than Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello, right?

5 Reasons We Love Camila Cabello And Taylor Swift’s Friendship