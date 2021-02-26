Is Kourtney Kardashian Hitting Back At Travis Barker’s Ex Through Her Brand's Lifestyle Blog?

Kourtney Kardashian seemed to use her lifestyle blog to clap back at Shanna Moakler. Picture: Getty

Fans think Kourtney Kardashian is shading Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler via her lifestyle brand, Poosh.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been dating for a few months, confirming their relationship on Instagram after Valentine’s Day, and while they’ve been flooded with support from their fellow celebrity pals things seemingly haven’t been so smooth with the rock star drummer’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

The drama, if there actually is any going down, started after Shanna ‘liked’ a comment saying Travis had “downgraded big time” with new girlfriend Kourtney, but Shanna later insisted to a reporter she “likes comments all the time and didn’t even know what it was.”

Travis Barker and ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Picture: Getty

However, she later fuelled the dramz by sharing a meme on Instagram Stories which read: “stop complaining about your life. There are people out there dating your ex,” adding a winking emoji below it.

Kardashian fans now think Kourtney is using her business and lifestyle blog Poosh to clap back at Shanna’s social media shade.

The mum of three often shares links to blog posts on her brands website and one of them this week was titled, “Stop stalking your ex” and linked to an article on ‘How to break the habit of stalking your ex on social media.’

Kourtney Kardashian seemed to use her lifestyle brand Poosh's blog to clap back at Shanna Moakler. Picture: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Obviously, showbiz fans have been speculating whether the post is Kourtney’s response to Shanna’s recent comments.

Kourtney and Blink-182 star Travis had been friends for years before they began dating at the end of last year.

They made things Insta official in February, with a snap of them holding hands.

