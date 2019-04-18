Kim Kardashian Delays Perfume Launch After It Clashed With Taylor Swift's New Music Drop

Kim Kardashian has delayed her perfume's launch date. Picture: Getty

Kim Kardashian infuriated Swifties when she announced her perfume would launch on the same day as Taylor Swift’s new music.

Taylor Swift recently began a countdown to April 26th, which will no doubt be the launch date of new music, so when Kim Kardashian revealed her perfume collaboration with sister Kylie Jenner would be released on the same date, fans of the pop star were furious.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was accused of “trolling” Taylor and of using the singer’s hype for her own benefit.

Kim Kardashian shared this statement after Swifties accused her of 'trolling' Taylor. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

But the reality TV queen has now revealed her perfume will be launching at a later date, claiming manufacturing issues are to blame.

Issuing a statement on Twitter, Kim wrote: “Sadly, we found out today from the manufacturer that a few of our bottles did not pass durability tests while on the assembly line and we have paused production while the team explores the issue further.”

She added: “We have made the difficult decision to delay the launch as we would never release a product that did not meet the strictest quality of guidelines.”

Taylor's fans were quick to respond to the statement, saying they “have better things to do anyway”.

“Sis was scared,” responded one, as another hit back: “Why not just say #aprilTwentySix is the day Taylor drops her single and you realised that your perfume will flop.”

Taylor has been teasing the launch of new music for weeks, cryptically captioning her Instagram uploads with “4.26” – which fans are convinced has a connection to her third album 'Speak Now’.

