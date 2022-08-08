Who Is Khloé Kardashian Dating After Split From Private Equity Investor?

By Kathryn Knight

Khloé Kardashian is single again after splitting from the private equity investor she was dating.

Khloé Kardashian split from her new boyfriend in the same week it was revealed Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up.

Just a few months prior it emerged mum-of-two Khloé was dating a private equity investor, but things ‘slowly fizzled out’ according to E! News’ source.

Around the same time, Khloé’s second baby with Tristan Thompson was due – they welcomed their new son at the start of August.

Why Did Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Split?

Khloé and Tristan are not back together – they haven’t been since 2021 – but she’s taking the time now to settle into life with a newborn once again.

Khloé Kardashian is single after dating a private equity investor for a short time. Picture: Getty

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have had an on-off relationship since 2016. Picture: Getty

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson share daughter True. Picture: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Who is Khloé Kardashian dating?

Khloé isn’t dating anyone at the moment and is enjoying being single after becoming a mum for the second time, to her new baby son.

An insider said to E! she’s open to finding love again but is in no rush. They said: “Khloé is enjoying being single with her sole focus on being a mom and her work.

“Khloé is open to finding love again if the right person comes into her life, but is really happy right now. She is not looking and in no rush."

The reality star had been dating a private equity investor but it was said to be ‘nothing serious to begin with.’

Is Khloé back with Tristan Thompson?

Khloé and on-off partner Tristan may have just welcomed their second baby together, but the former couple are not in a relationship anymore.

They reunited in 2021 following a rocky few years, but weeks after their surrogate fell pregnant with their baby boy it emerged Tristan had fathered another child, a son named Theo, with fitness model Maralee Nichols.

