Is Cheryl Appearing On Strictly Come Dancing 2020? 'Love Made Me Do It' Singer Tipped To Replace Bruno Tonioli

Is Cheryl appearing on Strictly Come Dancing 2020? Picture: PA images

Cheryl is no stranger to the ballroom, and now that we know her stint on The Greatest Dancer is over, we’re buzzing to hear she’s been tipped to make an appearance on Strictly Come Dancing.

The ‘Love Made Me Do It’ singer is reportedly being lined up to stand in for Bruno Tonioli on the hit BBC show as he may be forced to miss the first few weeks of the 2020 series due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

Cheryl could be starring on Strictly Come Dancing 2020. Picture: PA images

Usually, Bruno splits his time between the UK and Los Angeles as he also appears as a judge on Dancing With The Stars.

Coral’s John Hill told Mirror Online: "With doubts over Bruno Tonioli's availability this year, we have slashed the odds on Cheryl being a judge on Strictly in 2020.

"Cheryl has been linked with being a contestant on Strictly for a while and they may just get their target this year, but in the judges' chair, rather than the dance floor."

The odds of her joining now stand at 2/1.

The same bookies have also tipped Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall to appear on the show.

Coral’s Harry Aitkenhead said: "There's lots of rumours flying around now about who will line up on the next series of Strictly and we think Jade would be a huge hit.

"We've slashed the odds on it happening to just 2-1."

Other celebs tipped to be starring on the 2020 series include Michelle Keegan and Alan Carr.

Show bosses also reportedly have their eye on Love Island voiceover, Iain Stirling.

