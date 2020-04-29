The Greatest Dancer Axed After Two Series For Failing To Boost Ratings

BBC One have pulled the plug on The Greatest Dancer. Picture: PA/BBC

BBC One series The Greatest Dancer has been cancelled due to low ratings.

The Greatest Dancer has been axed as the BBC One show’s ratings plummeted.

The dancing series, which was Simon Cowell’s first project with the BBC, was pulled after weeks of consideration since the last episode only brought in 2.8million viewers.

The show, which includes dance coaches Cheryl, Glee’s Matthew Morrison, Strictly’s Oti Mabuse and Todrick Hall was ‘inevitable’ to end, according to a source.

Speaking to a tabloid, the insider said: "The writing was on the wall a while back.”

They continued: “Now the BBC and everyone involved has decided enough is enough and they’ve binned it.

“Critics liked it and it pulled in a younger audience. But the cost of the big production for the ratings the show delivered was too much.”

Producers had hoped the series would hold the prime time spot like other dance shows DanceX and So You Think You Can Dance.

It was allegedly beaten by BBC drama Casualty and was down by more than a million viewers from 2019, where 4.1million viewers tuned in.

The final episode aired in March, which saw Michael and Jowita scoop the crown of the competition as hosts Jordan Banjo and Alesha Dixon announced the pair had won the £50,000 cash prize.

Speaking about the show being dropped, a BBC spokesman confirmed: "Whilst there are no plans for a further series, we are proud of the show and would like to thank everyone involved.”

Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard was also part of the show as he welcomed dance hopefuls into the studio as they prepared for their audition.

