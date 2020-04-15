Strictly Come Dancing Bosses Planning To Put Stars 'In Isolation With Dance Partners' Ahead Of New Series

15 April 2020, 11:17

Strictly Come Dancing producers are considering different options to keep the show on-air
Strictly Come Dancing producers are considering different options to keep the show on-air. Picture: PA

Strictly Come Dancing is reportedly considering extreme options to ensure the 2020 series goes ahead amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Strictly Come Dancing bosses are allegedly considering putting contestants in isolation with their pro-dancer partners, in order to keep the show on-air, during the COVID-19 outbreak.

A source has claimed that BBC producers are willing to go ahead with the plan, despite the likelihood it would increase the ‘Strictly curse’.

AJ Pritchard Quits Strictly Come Dancing After Four Years

The ‘curse’ has seen a number of relationships come to an end, over the years, as dance partners have had affairs with each other during their time on the show. 

This alleged plan will also mean that they will film Strictly without a studio audience for the first time ever, in efforts to minimise the spread of the coronavirus and follow the government’s orders of social distancing.

Speaking to a tabloid, the insider said: “Strictly is so up in the air at the moment — but it is too important to the Beeb for plans not to be put in place.

“The stars would be put into isolation with their pro partners over a week before the start of the series to avoid any risks of illness.

“In theory they would stay in the same place and then train together daily with minimal contact with the outside world.

“It’s an extreme idea but it’s one of many that’s being bandied around in meetings at the moment."

They added: “The Strictly curse is something bosses want to avoid every year because they want it to remain a family show — but it’s a risk they’re willing to take.

“Strictly is the biggest show on the BBC and they want to do everything to keep it going.”

The 2020 series is scheduled to be in production in August, with the first episode usually airing in September.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Strictly Come Dancing News

Hot On Capital

Ed Sheeran has donated £1million.

Ed Sheeran 'Donates Over £1Million To Local Charities In Suffolk’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Ed Sheeran

Selena Gomez is suing a game company for $10M

Selena Gomez's $10M Lawsuit As Gaming Company 'Steal Her Likeness'

Selena Gomez

Jessie J shared an impassioned post about what she wants from her life

Jessie J Shares Impassioned Instagram Posts Declaring: ‘I Want People To Get To Know Me’

Jessie J

Vote on which 1D star you'd most like to isolate with

VOTE: Which Member Of One Direction Would You Most Like To Isolate With?

One Direction

Liam Payne admit he felt what it's like to 'lose fame' before One Direction

Liam Payne Ridiculed For Being An 'X Factor Reject' Before One Direction Fame

Liam Payne