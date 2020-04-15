Strictly Come Dancing Bosses Planning To Put Stars 'In Isolation With Dance Partners' Ahead Of New Series

Strictly Come Dancing producers are considering different options to keep the show on-air. Picture: PA

Strictly Come Dancing is reportedly considering extreme options to ensure the 2020 series goes ahead amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Strictly Come Dancing bosses are allegedly considering putting contestants in isolation with their pro-dancer partners, in order to keep the show on-air, during the COVID-19 outbreak.

A source has claimed that BBC producers are willing to go ahead with the plan, despite the likelihood it would increase the ‘Strictly curse’.

The ‘curse’ has seen a number of relationships come to an end, over the years, as dance partners have had affairs with each other during their time on the show.

This alleged plan will also mean that they will film Strictly without a studio audience for the first time ever, in efforts to minimise the spread of the coronavirus and follow the government’s orders of social distancing.

Speaking to a tabloid, the insider said: “Strictly is so up in the air at the moment — but it is too important to the Beeb for plans not to be put in place.

“The stars would be put into isolation with their pro partners over a week before the start of the series to avoid any risks of illness.

“In theory they would stay in the same place and then train together daily with minimal contact with the outside world.

“It’s an extreme idea but it’s one of many that’s being bandied around in meetings at the moment."

They added: “The Strictly curse is something bosses want to avoid every year because they want it to remain a family show — but it’s a risk they’re willing to take.

“Strictly is the biggest show on the BBC and they want to do everything to keep it going.”

The 2020 series is scheduled to be in production in August, with the first episode usually airing in September.

