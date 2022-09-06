There’s Something About Harry Styles In Italy That Fans Can’t Get Over

Harry Styles in Italy is just something else.

Harry Styles is not only a former member of One Direction, he's a fashion icon and international pop sensation-turned movie star.

Currently in the midst of his world tour, 'Love on Tour', Harry took a few days away from the stage in Venice to celebrate the release of his upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling, which he stars in alongside girlfriend Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh.

While there’s a whole bunch of things to unpack following the film’s premiere – including whether Harry spat on co-star Chris Pine and the rumoured fallout between some of the actors – one thing fans can’t get over is what happens whenever Harry touches down in Italy.

It seems the mediterranean country turns the ‘As It Was’ hitmaker into a whole other character.

Harry Styles at the Don't Worry Darling premiere. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles arrived at the DWD press conference in style. Picture: Getty

As an ambassador for Gucci, Harry’s usually seen at formal events dressed head-to-toe in the brand, but out and about on a day off and you’ll see Haz in an oversized jacket, baggy trousers and his favourite trainers.

In Italy however, the man becomes a 24-hour fashion god.

Each time he holidays in the country he immerses himself into its signature style, even growing a Don-inspired moustache when he road tripped through the destination in 2020.

At the Venice Film Festival this week Harry arrived for a press conference in a Gucci, pinstriped cream blazer and wide-leg navy trousers, treating our eyes once again hours later at the DWD premiere in a blue suit featuring collars that could kill.

Harry Styles road-tripped through Italy in 2020. Picture: Instagram

That same day he touched down in wide-leg jeans teamed with a burgundy blazer, green and pink knit, and a leopard-print luggage set! Iconic.

He really set the sartorial bar that day.

“Whatever it is that happens to Harry Styles when he enters Italian airspace should be studied,” one person tweeted, and we couldn’t agree more.

“Harry Styles in Italy will always be a serve,” commented another.

“Harry in Italy will always slay,” declared a third.

“Harry Styles in Italy never disappoints,” a fourth stated.

Harry will soon jet back to the US for more concert dates in New York after spending time in Europe for DWD.

Italy Harry, we hope to see you again soon.

